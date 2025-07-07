Cafu has destiny on his side, says boxer's mom

No matter how daunting the task is for Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on July 19, the bottom line is that Cafu will live up to his name, which means “succeed”, says the WBO junior bantamweight champion’s mother, Sisanda Shirley Twala.
Twala, who flew from Duncan Village near East London to Johannesburg on Wednesday to bid farewell to her first-born son, said: “It was prophesied the day Phumelela was born that he will succeed in life no matter the obstacles. His name says it all. I trust in God.
“We are a family that pray; we believe God will not forsake us. People back home just can’t wait for July 19.”
Cafu will unify with the WBC holder in a winner-takes-all money spinning super fight at The Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in the US.
The winner will also walk away with The Ring Magazine belt. Both fighters are undefeated.
Rodriguez, 25, has 21 wins with 14 knockouts while 30-year-old Cafu is unbeaten in 14 fights, 11 wins with eight knockouts and three draws.
Rodriguez is such a hot favourite to win against Cafu that he is already lined up to face WBA holder Fernando Martinez in Riyadh Season’s card in November.
Rodriguez has won three straight fights inside the distance, including a seventh-round knockout of Juan Francisco Estrada in 2024. In his last two outings, the two-division champ stopped Pedro Guevara in round three in November.
On the other hand, Cafu won the vacant IBF International and SA titles before facing and defeating Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14 in his last three fights.
Said Cafu: “I am feeling good, fit physically and spiritually. I prayed God for the win. There are no injuries and everything went very well in my preparations. I am going over there to win and not just to fight, and I believe I can win."
Cafu jetted out to the US with trainer/manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan on Saturday evening. Coincidentally, it was Nathan's boxer – Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler – who last won The Ring Magazine belt, and that was in August 2018.
Cafu has destiny on his side, says boxer's mom
His name means 'succeed', so he will beat Rodriguez' – Twala
Ndongeni will go for the kill against Bachkov
