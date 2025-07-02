Today in SA boxing history: triumph in Mgxaji's title win and heartbreaking loss of Ledwaba

On July 2, South African boxing saw a mix of significant events, including a notable junior welterweight title win and a tragic loss.
In 1983, Nkosana “Happy Boy” Mgxaji surprised many when he dethroned Arthur “Fighting Prince” Mayisela as the SA junior welterweight boxing champion by a debatable split points decision at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London.
At the age of 30, Mayisela from Meadowlands in Soweto was making the first defence since winning the belt from Mzwandile Biyana by an eighth-round stoppage in April 1983 at the same venue where he lost his belt to Mgxaji.
Trained by Ali Hlophe, Mayisela had beaten equally competent foes including Jeffrey “Styles” Mankune, Jerome “Green Cobra” Gumede and Ernest “Duke” Moledi.
The fight against legendary Mgxaji from Mdantsane was Mayisela's 16th professional bout while 33 year-old Mgxaji who was born in Tsolo Village, which later became Duncan Village, was involved in his 96th boxing match.
Mgxaji had previously beaten top names including Levi “Golden Boy” Madi, Alfred “Kid Bassie” Buqwana, Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi and Ben “TNT” Lekalake who were gym mates at the Dube Boxing Club, Gideon “Toughie” Borias, Norman “Pangaman” Sekgapane, Thomas “Homicide” Sithebe, Joseph “Skiet” Tsotetsi, Bramley Whiteboy and Peet Bothma.
Three months after dethroning Biyana, Mayisela met Mgxaji who called himself “Blue Boy” but later switched to “Happy Boy,” which is said to have been his brother's nickname.
Mayisela lost the title on a split points decision against one of the legends of SA boxing. Veteran boxing writer, Ron Jackson, writes: “Billy Lotter, who was advising Mayisela and his trainer Ali Hlope, complained that it was a hometown decision, and the SA Boxing Board ordered a rematch.”
They met in February 1984, but Mgxaji failed to make the weight and forfeited the title, which Mayisela regained when Mgxaji’s corner signalled to referee Fanie van Zyl that he was unable to continue after the ninth round.
Mayisela passed away at Hillbrow Hospital on September 17 1986 after being crushed in his car by a bakkie on the M2 highway, and 25 years later, Mgxaji passed on.
Conversely, on July 2 2021, South African boxing legend Benedict Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba, former Transvaal, SA and IBF junior featherweight, WBU bantamweight, WBU and IBO featherweight and WBA Pan African junior lightweight champion from Soweto, passed away due to Covid-19.
