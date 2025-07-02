Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is aware that he will have to either dim the lights against Hovhannes Bachkov or beat up his Armenian dance partner emphatically to win the vacant WBA intercontinental junior welterweight belt in Turkey tonight.
Speaking yesterday from his hotel room, Ndongeni, who jetted out with trainer Sean Smith on Sunday, said: “I am not the favourite to win on points. I will try to force him to make mistakes and go for the kill.”
His longevity and vast experience from 258 rounds should stand him in good stead against the seven-fight novice.
Ndongeni has 33 wins and 19 knockouts. His six losses came at the highest level, including the likes of Devin “The Dream” Haney, Raymond “Danger” Muratalia, Arnold Barboza Jr, and Ernesto “Tito” Mercado.
Bachkov is a former Olympian who has six knockouts.
“He’s very strong, but that’s not a problem for me because I’ve fought good guys along the road,” Ndongeni said. “I’m not sure if he has been tested. He punches hard, but he’s not a dangerous puncher. You know that I can take a punch.”
Ndongeni will go for the kill against Bachkov
Experienced SA champ eyes a knockout tonight
Image: Supplied
Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is aware that he will have to either dim the lights against Hovhannes Bachkov or beat up his Armenian dance partner emphatically to win the vacant WBA intercontinental junior welterweight belt in Turkey tonight.
Speaking yesterday from his hotel room, Ndongeni, who jetted out with trainer Sean Smith on Sunday, said: “I am not the favourite to win on points. I will try to force him to make mistakes and go for the kill.”
His longevity and vast experience from 258 rounds should stand him in good stead against the seven-fight novice.
Ndongeni has 33 wins and 19 knockouts. His six losses came at the highest level, including the likes of Devin “The Dream” Haney, Raymond “Danger” Muratalia, Arnold Barboza Jr, and Ernesto “Tito” Mercado.
Bachkov is a former Olympian who has six knockouts.
“He’s very strong, but that’s not a problem for me because I’ve fought good guys along the road,” Ndongeni said. “I’m not sure if he has been tested. He punches hard, but he’s not a dangerous puncher. You know that I can take a punch.”
Ndongeni feels connection he shares with trainer is effective in preparations for fights
Ndongeni said the offer to challenge for a title he won on March 25 in Puerto Rico came when he had been preparing for a fight in Canada.
“I could not get the visa in time, so it did not happen,” said Ndongeni, who came in for Shohjahon “Tamerlane” Ergashev, who was forced to withdraw due to a left-hand injury.
Ndongeni said he was perplexed after learning on his arrival in Turkey that his belt was vacant. “No-one from the WBA said anything to me,” he said. “The purse money is also not good.”
He rejoined Smith before the fight in Canada fell through. “He [Smith] was to go there with Isaac [“Golden Boy”] Chilemba, so I said, ‘Why not prepare together and travel as a team’.
“I then decided to rejoin Sean because he is close to the Legacy Boxing Promotions, so I could probably get featured in their tournaments.”
The 10-round contest between Bachkov and Ndongeni will provide chief support billing for the IBA Pro 7 card that will be headlined by the fight between WBA interim junior lightweight titleholder “Al Ba” and Liverpool’s James “Jazza” Dickens.
SowetanLIVE
Ndongeni looks set to claim vacant world belt against Armenian Bachkov
Nathan positive Lerena will snatch WBC belt from Okolie
Disputed Sambu-Cebekhulu fight to be reviewed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos