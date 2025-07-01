Ring veteran and former world boxing champion, Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni, will take on Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov for the vacant WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight title at the Rixos Tersane, Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday afternoon.
Bachkov won that belt in Dubai on March 15 after defeating José Rivas Bastardo.
Ten days later, that same title was at stake when Ndongeni defeated previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Nestor Bravo in Puerto Rico. "Strange things happen in boxing," said Ndongeni yesterday from his hotel room.
"No one told me anything about my title, whether it was vacated or what. Even when I won it, no one said I must defend it within 30, 60 or 90 days. I did not even know that this guy (Bachkov) also held it. It is what it is, and it was confirmed yesterday [Monday] that the title is vacant. It's the opportunity I could not turn down; the money is better than what we get paid back home."
Ndongeni jetted off to Turkey with trainer Sean Smith on Sunday. At 35, with 33 victories, 19 by short route, against six losses, Ndongeni's longevity in the game and experience should come in handy when he meets novice of seven wins, with six knockouts.
Ndongeni looks set to claim vacant world belt against Armenian Bachkov
A host of big names, including former heavyweight world titlist Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, expected to attend
Image: Supplied
Bachkov, 32, is a former Olympian who represented his country in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.
Their fight will be the main supporting bout for the WBA Interim junior lightweight clash between Albert Batygaziev and Liverpool’s James "Jazza" Dickens. Dickens defeated Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini on points for the vacant IBO featherweight belt at Olympia, Liverpool on October 15, 2022
The card includes a cruiserweight debut for Ahmad Mustafayev and a bareknuckle brawl between Turkish star Murat "Lord Pitbull" Kazgan and US veteran Will "The Kill" Chope.
It is reported that a host of well-known names will be attend the bout, including retired former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury and former unified heavyweight world titlist Anthony "AJ" Joshua, as hopes for a potential fight gather pace.
Stars Will Smith and Naomi Campbell will also be in attendance, alongside Roy "Captain Hook" Jones Jr, and WBA and WBO interim junior middleweight Terence "Bud" Crawford, among many others.
SowetanLIVE
