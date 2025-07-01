Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has an outstanding chance to win the WBC heavyweight silver belt from defending champion Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19, says trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
“Kevin has a really good chance to win that fight,” said Nathan, who will be in Dallas, Texas in US, on that day because his charge, WBO junior bantamweight world champ Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, will be involved in a unification championship with WBC holder Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.
Currently holding the WBC bridgerweight world title, Lerena will move a weight division up to face the Englishman who was born to Nigerian parents.
He has already tasted power from fully fledged heavyweights, winning the IBO Inter-Continental title on points over 10 rounds, losing to Daniel Dubois by a third-round stoppage for the WBA regular title, and dropping a points decision after 10 rounds to Justis Huni for the WBO global title.
Okolie, a former Commonwealth, British, European and WBO cruiserweight, and WBC bridgerweight champion, has had one fight in the heavyweight class. That was in December 2024, and the fight against Hussein Muhamed ended in the first round.
“Kevin must break his (Okolie) rhythm and range early in the fight, rough him up and not allow him to set his feet and get his jab going,” said Nathan, who has produced massive upsets with his fighters outside the borders of SA.
Nathan positive Lerena will snatch WBC belt from Okolie
Successful trainer believes Two Guns can be crowned undisputed world champ
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Okolie fight a chance for Lerena to be one of SA's greatest boxers
“Kevin has an outstanding chance to win this contest, and it's the right fight for him at this stage of his career.”
The left handed fighter – a former IBO cruiserweight holder – is trained by Peter “Sniper” Smith.
Okolie and Lerena were supposed to have met last year for Okolie's WBC bridgeweight belt, but the champion vacated the title on October 8 when he moved up to the heavyweight division.
At that time, Lerena held that organisation's interim title, and the WBC championship committee upgraded his status. He successfully retained that belt with a third-round stoppage of Serhiy Radchenko in Pretoria on May 1.
That was Lerena's 15th short route win in 31 victories against three losses. His upcoming fight will deputise for the heavyweight unification bout between WBA super, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk, and IBF holder Dubois.
The winner will be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight world champion.
SowetanLIVE
