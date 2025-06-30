Asked what he thought about the verdict, BSA spokesperson Luthando Zibeko, who attended the tournament, was noncommittal. “Ja, a lot still needs to be done,” was all he said.
Disputed Sambu-Cebekhulu fight to be reviewed
Local pundits say homeboy decision was awarded
WBF president Howard Goldberg has promised to send the taped fight between intercontinental bantamweight champ Akani Sambu and Sabelo Cebekhulu to his colleagues in Germany and France to watch and give advice on.
The general feeling from local people, including former three-weight world champ and promoter Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo, is that Sambu was given preferential treatment due to the fact that he is a homeboy to two of the three judges from Limpopo.
Michael Phiri and Gezani Hlungwani scored it 95-91 and 97-93 respectively in Sambu’s favour. Their colleague, Pumeza Zinakile from Gauteng, scored it 95-93 for the challenger from KwaZulu-Natal.
Eyebrows were first raised by the scoring in an earlier bout between Tebogo Rennie from Botswana and Cedric Chauke. Rennie lost a six-rounder he looked to have won against Chauke. All judges were from Limpopo.
That dubious decision encouraged Rennie’s homeboy, Mmusi Tswiige, to pulverise Humbulani Netshamutshedzi from pillar to post until referee Tinyiko Nkatingi intervened for the vanquished local in one minute and 27 seconds into the fourth round.
“Remember, we can’t change the decision,” Goldberg said yesterday. “But if my colleagues feel, as I do, that Cebekhulu edged it, then my first prize will be that they must do it all over again but with neutral judges this time.”
Asked what he thought about the verdict, BSA spokesperson Luthando Zibeko, who attended the tournament, was noncommittal. “Ja, a lot still needs to be done,” was all he said.
Hlatshwayo, from Shisasi Village in Limpopo, said: “It pains me to see boxers’ hard work being nullified by poor scoring. You then go into the ring and you give your all, then somebody just decides not to do the right thing; I mean, there are situations where you can see that an honest mistake occurred. With this one it is completely different; the judges and referee [Simon Mokadi] did what they did deliberately. BSA must call for the fight to be reviewed.”
Mokadi was criticised for his conduct after Sambu had been dropped. Mokadi, who is from Gauteng, paid attention to Celebekhulu, instructing him to go to the neutral corner as per the rules, before he could start counting.
Mokadi’s count was deemed very slow, and Sambu eventually got up before Mokadi could reach the full count of 10.
Meanwhile, Nosiacaswe Dube and Talent Baloyi were impressive in their deserved unanimous points wins in their international boxing matches.
Dube won her 10-rounder against Loveness Khokha from Malawi by a lopsided points win, 98-92; 98-91 and 99-91, while Baloyi’s six-rounder against Bernard Mwango from Zambia was scored 60- 53 (twice) and 60-54.
Former international welterweight champ, Jabulani Makhense, needed two minutes to put Charles Misanjo from Malawi to sleep while Raider Muleba won her six -rounder against Chiedza Homokoma from Zimbabwe by a deserved unanimous points decision.
