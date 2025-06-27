KZN has seven national champions.Its eighth SA titlist – Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi – vacated his junior welterweight belt in March to participate in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia. Nkosi from Mtubatuba, who is trained in Johannesburg by Nick Durandt’s son, Damien Durandt, has progressed to the quarterfinals, which take place in August.
KZN boxing now packs a punch like a champ
Boxing SA’s KZN manager says govt support has improved the sport's development and 'future look bright'
Image: Supplied
KwaZulu-Natal’s steady progress in producing provincial and SA boxing champions has rapidly restored the province’s respect among the country’s boxing fraternity, says Boxing SA’s KZN manager, Mike Dube.
“This province was one of the powerhouses when you talk boxing,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“But, somehow, things went awry when many fighters relocated to other provinces and nobody was coming through the amateur ranks.”
Gauteng, SA’s economic hub, was the biggest beneficiary, and it claimed credit for the huge success of KZN fighters, including Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga and Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, because they won world titles under the late Gauteng trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt.
Dube says KZN’s promoters were worried about the drain of talent from the province, but that fortunately the provincial government came to their aid, and promoters were now able to stage development tournaments. “There was one provincial champion when I started as the provincial manager in November 2020,” he said.
“The provincial ratings had fallen apart, and we brought it back with both the provincial promoters association and the provincial federation. With government backing the sport, promoters got busy, and results started showing in the national ratings, and we began producing provincial champions, and most recently SA champs. I think we [now] have 30 boxers in the national ratings.”
