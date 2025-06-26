Hlabane looks back on the glory, grit of The Rose of Soweto

Thobela won the WBA belt from Tony “Tiger” Lopez at a packed to capacity Sun City Superbowl. The fight – according to Hlabane – was staged by Lopez's promoter Don Chargin. It was dubbed “Judgment Day”.
“That was a very special moment in my life as a boxing trainer,” said Hlabane on Wednesday.
“Sadly, I can't call Dingaan and we speak about that day which brought joy not only to our families but also to the nation. That is why this day brings bitter sweet memories for me, but it will stay with me for as a long as I live.”
He added: “Winning the WBO belt in 1990 in the US was a great achievement for us, especially doing it outside home. But winning the WBA belt in front of many black and white South Africans was very special. I think all the controversies after the first fight brought so much attention to their second fight.
“We could not sleep; there was just too much excitement in the camp. Wild celebrations in Soweto, including screeching of tyres – lasted until the following day.”
Hlabane said he could not wait for ring announcer, Brian Mulder, to give the verdict because he knew his charge, affectionately known as “The Rose of Soweto” had bloomed.
Judges Hector Hernandez Vilchis, Marcus Torres, and Fernando Viso, scored the second the fight 118-112, 116-114 and 116-114. It was their second meeting after Lopez retained his belt by a points decision in Sacramento on February 12 1993.
Thobela's camp protested the decision because they felt he was robbed, and the WBA ordered a rematch. Thobela used sharp combinations, scored with jabs to win the early exchanges before drawing blood from Lopez's nose by the fifth round.
The fight gained momentum, with Lopez still stalking but Thobela continued scoring with counters in exchanges and rocked Lopez with a four-punch combination in the eighth round, drawing a roar from the capacity crowd.
He controlled the ninth round. Both fighters were tired in the 10th round but kept on exchanging blows, with blood smearing Lopez's face and trunks. Another combination by Thobela in the 11th round caused the crowd to erupt in a song of praise.
Lopez was the aggressor in the 12th and final round, but Thobela had done enough to be crowned. Thobela, who won the WBC super middleweight belt on September 1 2000, passed away on April 29 last year at the age of 57.
Hlabane paid tribute to a number of individuals, including Thomas “Homicide” Sithebe, Jackie Lebethe and Simon “Tsipa” Skosana, whom he said played a role in toughening up Thobela.
“Lebethe was from the Free State and was the SA champion; he sparred a lot with Dingaan and those sessions were tough because Lbethe was hard; they made Dingaan strong,” said Hlabane.
“Sithebe told me after his sparring sessions with Dingaan that I must take good care of him because he was a special fighter. Bra Joe Gumede (promoter) witnessed some of Dingaan's sparring sessions with Sithebe, and his fighter Simon Skosana from Springs was preparing for a world title.
“He asked if Dingaan can assist with sparring; Skosana would come all the way from Springs for sparring. Skosana could crack, but Dingaan walked all over him; this happened when Dingaan was still a baby at junior featherweight.”
Skosana lost in his attempt to oust Bernango Pinango as the WBA and The Ring bantamweight champion. The lanky Venezuelan, who had a stamina of an ostrich, stopped him in the 15th round at Rand Stadium on November 22 1986.
Hlabane looks back on the glory, grit of The Rose of Soweto
Image: X
Successful veteran boxing trainer Norman Hlabane described Dingaan Thobela as a special fighter who was destined for greater heights.
Hlabane honed Thobela's skills from when the skinny fighter from Chiawelo, walked into his gym at the age of 14, and he guided him to winning both the WBO and WBA lightweight world boxing titles, one after the other.
A former professional boxer whose career was cut short by injuries, 79 year-old Hlabane was reminiscing about June 26 1993 – a day he says brings bittersweet memories for him.
