Dube predicts stoppage win against Khokha

Nosiacwase “Golden Girl” Dube is confident about winning her bout against Loveness Khokha that she boldly predicted a short-route win against her Malawian dance partner at Khoroni Hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Friday evening.
“If she is fit, then we may go the distance and I will be the winner, but if she's not fit, then I may stop her around five rounds,” said the national champion, whose belt will not be on the line on the night.
Their international bantamweight boxing match, which is scheduled for 10 rounds, will serve as the main attraction of Mama Rocks Promotion's 10-bout card. A WBF Intercontinental bantamweight title fight between title-holder Akani Sambu and Sabelo “Mkhonto” Cebekhulu will headline the “Survival of the Fittest” international tournament of promoter Modipadi Kgasago.
Dube and Khokha have almost identical fight records. Dube, from the Free State, has won four of her 14 fights with four draws. She is yet to win via a stoppage and she has also not been stopped within the scheduled distance. Her career is guided by her husband, manager Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi.
Khokha from Lilongwe has lost seven times, three by stoppages and shared spoils once in nine outings. Her two wins were by point decision.
Sambu will bid for the second successful defence of the belt he won against Joshua “TKO” Studdard in Pretoria in October 2023. The champion from Malamulele in Limpopo was defeated by Tanzanian John “Ninja” Chuwa in MRP's tournament at Thaba Moshate Casino, Burgersfort, Mpumalanga, in October last year, taking his record to six wins in eight fights.
Cebekhulu from Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, will make a comeback after his fiercely contested 10-rounder he lost by a unanimous points decision to Charlton Malajika for the WBA Pan African title in Kempton Park on December 6. He is trained by Sizwe Mthembu at Ludonga Boxing Promotion's gym in Durban.
Kgasago said tickets sell for R150 (general), R1,000 (VIP) and R10,000 (a table). Action will begin at 7pm.
Dube predicts stoppage win against Khokha
Main attraction in Mama Rocks Promotion's 10-bout card will see WBF champ Sambu defend title against Cebekhulu
