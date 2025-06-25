Lerena promises another 'explosive' tourney after Fistic Havoc

Emerging boxing promoter Geraldine Lerena has put together a tournament that could even be more spectacular than her “Fistic Havoc” event that took place at The Galleria in Sandton last Saturday.
Trading under the Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP) banner, the wife of World Boxing Council bridgerweight world champ Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, staged that tournament at the same venue as her maiden tourney in March.
“As ‘Fistic Havoc’ concluded with standout performances and rising rivalries, fans can expect even more explosive matchups in future,” she said.
ABP will be back in action on August 1. The line-up is tantalising, with stylish Patrick “The Panther” Mukala taking on tough-as-nails Christiano “The Warrior of Faith” Ndombassy for the vacant IBO All Africa middleweight belt in the main bout.
Mukala, who is trained by Jodi Solomon, said: “I don’t know much about Ndombassy, but I don’t think he’s at my level. He’s nothing special for me.
“I don’t see him beating me. I’ve got everything to beat him, and I'm going to knock him out. I believe in myself and my team, and I know what to do. He’s tough and I don’t underestimate him at all, but I believe I'm going to beat him.”
Mukala, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has not lost a fight since 2017. He has stopped seven of his eight opponents, including Namibian Paulinus “John John” Ndjolonimu, whom he knocked out to win the IBA super middleweight belt in Dubai in December.
On the other hand, Cape Town-based Nbombassy from Angola – who pulverised Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw in one round in October last year – is a tough competitor but blows hot and cold.
The list of fighters for the tournament includes crowd favourite, Kaine “K9” Fourie; former SA junior featherweight champ Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica, who is from Mdantsane but fights out of the Sean Smith gym in Johannesburg; and Simnikiwe “Nuclear Bomb” Bongco from Duncan Village near East London, who is trained in Balfour Park by Shannon Strydom.
On Saturday, Fourie pummelled Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane into submission over five rounds.
