'Dr Sleep' in the money after beating 'King Choki'

From earning about R6,000 for winning a four-round boxing match at home, Bheki “Doctor Sleep” Maitse from Sharpeville pocketed almost R362,000 last Friday after winning his six-round featherweight bout in the second phase of the inaugural WBC Grand Series in Saudi Arabia.
The series, a vision of late WBC president José Sulaimán with the support of Riyadh Season — a series of entertainment, cultural, and sporting events held every year in the Saudi Arabian capital — and Saudi boxing deal maker Turki Alalshikh is turning out to be a knockout success.
Maitse, 23, stands to earn about R633,000 if he wins his next six-rounder in the quarterfinals in August.
Ushered to war by former two-weight world boxing champ Zolani “Last Born” Tete, Maitse outpointed previously undefeated Tanzanian Juma Ramadhani “King Choki” Choki.
Theirs was the first of the featherweight matches that consisted of 32 top under 25-year-olds from 41 countries.
There are eight left now.
“Doctor Sleep” is two fights away from contesting for the $200,000 (about R3,6m) purse that will be earned by each winner in all four weight divisions of the series – featherweight, super lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
Tete from Mdantsane spent six weeks in Johannesburg honing Maitse’s skills at the WBC Gym.
The boxer’s manager, Brad Norman, who is in charge of the gym, which is a stone’s throw away from the iconic Carlton Centre, said: “We are heading to East London to start preparing for the next round of the series, which is one of WBC’s best initiatives. I am very proud of him; he worked hard for this together with Zolani.”
Norman is optimistic Maitse’s success, especially in defeating two previously unbeaten international fighters, will convince BSA ratings committee that he deserves better than a No 7 rating.
Two other local boxers, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi and Keaton Gomes also advanced to the quarterfinals after winning their bouts last week.
Nkosi defeated Ju Wu from China on points in the junior welterweight while Gomes, trained by Peter Smith, knocked out Alija Mesic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fourth round in the heavyweight division.
SA-based Congolese, Reagan “Junior Mosquito” Apanu, lost his heavyweight fight on points to Kevin Ramirez of Argentina. Nkosi and Apanu are trained by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe.
SowetanLIVE
'Dr Sleep' in the money after beating 'King Choki'
Champ Maitse hits the jackpot with points win
Image: Brad Norman
