'Fistic Havoc' a thrilling knockout tournament

The “Fistic Havoc” tournament by Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) at The Galleria in Sandton on Friday night certainly lived up to its name and provided fans with terrific boxing entertainment.
ABP’s boss, Geraldine Lerena, provided the same venue for Kaine “K9” Fourie to prove that his loss after 10 fights to the unknown Zambian Simon “Hitman” Ngoma by a first-round KO in March was a reminder that no one is invincible.
Ushered to battle by veteran trainer Gert Strdyom against Sfiso “Gold” Hlongwane, an equally talented foe whose corner was manned by Nyiko Ndukula and Hloni Maboko, Fourie did everything right, including flooring Hlongwane twice in round five. It was over – bar the shouting.
Dubbed “Fistic Havoc”, the tournament started light and became a house on fire. With the capacity crowd fully behind the fighters, Sabelo Ndwandwe and Shaun “Sneaky” Nkuna reciprocated with a performance reminiscent of a classic fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler at Caesars Palace in the US on April 6 1987.
Like Leonard, Nkuna adopted a strategy of using his speed and agility, while Ndwandwe, a come-forward fighter like Hagler, struggled to cut off the ring.
Rounds were close in terms of scoring, with both fighters having their moments, but Ndwandwe finished stronger to earn a unanimous two-point margin from three judges who scored their clean-fought fight 39-37.
In appreciation of the brilliant performance, Lerena gave the two debutants a bonus of R5,000 each.
Leo “The Chosen One” Careri showed the heart of a lion when he withstood heavy punching from tough-as-nails Aubin Betu “The Warrior” Ndala in their punishing four-rounder.
It looked like Careri would have an early night when he wobbled his dance partner with heavy punches, but the Congolese was uncompromising.
He fought back like a man possessed and bloodied Careri’s nose in the process. In the end, it was Careri by 39-37 from all three judges.
Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana won the IBO Africa junior-middleweight belt with a fifth-round knockout of Boyd “Sneaky” Allen.
Other results:
Heavyweight: Aimedo Ekala and Rene Tshimanga drew, four rounds.
Featherweight: Luke Hendrickz beat Thapeno Nkoane by points, four rounds.
Bantamweight: Tisetso Matkinca beat Tefo Letshikgwane, TKO fourth round.
Featherweight: Jeff Magagane and Lindokuhle Khuzwayo drew.
SowetanLIVE
The capacity crowd was fully behind the fighters
'Fistic Havoc' a thrilling knockout tournament
Image: Antonio Muchave
The “Fistic Havoc” tournament by Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) at The Galleria in Sandton on Friday night certainly lived up to its name and provided fans with terrific boxing entertainment.
ABP’s boss, Geraldine Lerena, provided the same venue for Kaine “K9” Fourie to prove that his loss after 10 fights to the unknown Zambian Simon “Hitman” Ngoma by a first-round KO in March was a reminder that no one is invincible.
Ushered to battle by veteran trainer Gert Strdyom against Sfiso “Gold” Hlongwane, an equally talented foe whose corner was manned by Nyiko Ndukula and Hloni Maboko, Fourie did everything right, including flooring Hlongwane twice in round five. It was over – bar the shouting.
Dubbed “Fistic Havoc”, the tournament started light and became a house on fire. With the capacity crowd fully behind the fighters, Sabelo Ndwandwe and Shaun “Sneaky” Nkuna reciprocated with a performance reminiscent of a classic fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler at Caesars Palace in the US on April 6 1987.
Like Leonard, Nkuna adopted a strategy of using his speed and agility, while Ndwandwe, a come-forward fighter like Hagler, struggled to cut off the ring.
Rounds were close in terms of scoring, with both fighters having their moments, but Ndwandwe finished stronger to earn a unanimous two-point margin from three judges who scored their clean-fought fight 39-37.
In appreciation of the brilliant performance, Lerena gave the two debutants a bonus of R5,000 each.
Leo “The Chosen One” Careri showed the heart of a lion when he withstood heavy punching from tough-as-nails Aubin Betu “The Warrior” Ndala in their punishing four-rounder.
It looked like Careri would have an early night when he wobbled his dance partner with heavy punches, but the Congolese was uncompromising.
He fought back like a man possessed and bloodied Careri’s nose in the process. In the end, it was Careri by 39-37 from all three judges.
Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana won the IBO Africa junior-middleweight belt with a fifth-round knockout of Boyd “Sneaky” Allen.
Other results:
Heavyweight: Aimedo Ekala and Rene Tshimanga drew, four rounds.
Featherweight: Luke Hendrickz beat Thapeno Nkoane by points, four rounds.
Bantamweight: Tisetso Matkinca beat Tefo Letshikgwane, TKO fourth round.
Featherweight: Jeff Magagane and Lindokuhle Khuzwayo drew.
SowetanLIVE
‘K-9’ warns Hlongwane he's got more bite than bark
Hlongwane's trainer tells Fourie to brace for 'surprise'
Allen looks to claim IBO All Africa title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos