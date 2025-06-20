Perhaps redemption sounds too strong a word to describe the situation former IBF Continental lightweight boxing champion Kaine Fourie finds himself in, going into his fight against Sfiso “Gold” Hlongwane tonight.
The 23-year-old Fourie tasted defeat in March, which was his first after going 11 fights undefeated.
That loss, a first-round knockout by unknown Zambian boxer Simon Ngoma, was staged by Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) at The Galleria in Sandton.
“K9”, as Fourie is known in boxing space, returnsto action this weekend, and his eight-rounder against Hlongwane will form part of ABP’s international tournament taking place at the same venue.
Endorsed by WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, this will be ABP’s second tourney.
Fourie is under the guidance of veteran trainer Gert Strydom, who was quoted saying: “It’s boxing, but I honestly think a loss can be good for a fighter.”
Fourie said : “I wanted to get back in as soon as I could and make up for what happened in my last fight and prove to myself that I’m still the ‘K9’. I’ve been working really hard with Coach G.”
He said he has had sparring sessions with Hlongwane, four or five years ago. “I’ve grown much bigger, stronger, and better than him," said Fourie.
‘K-9’ warns Hlongwane he's got more bite than bark
Image: James Gradidge
“[However], he is not a bum; he is a good fighter and is coming off an excellent win. But like I say, I’m better than him.”
Hlongwane – trained by Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula – has been blowing hot and cold. He caused an upset recently, knocking out Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi in four rounds – in what was his sixth short route win in 10 victories against five losses and two draws.
The main bout is between SA’s Boyd “Sneaky” Allen and Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana for the vacant IBO junior middleweight belt.
It will be the second attempt by Allen to win that title, after losing to Brandon Thysse in 2020. It is understood Allen was not given enough time to prepare for that one.
There will be six more bouts this evening and will all be broadcast live on SuperSport from 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
