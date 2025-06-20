Boxing

Durandt confident Nkosi and Apanu will win WBC Grand Prix Series bouts

Trainer says his charges aren't affected by Saudi's hot weather

20 June 2025 - 10:05
Reagan Apanu and Ntethelelo Nkosi are ready and prepared for Saudi Arabia.
Image: SUPPLIED

Top boxing trainer Nick Durandt says his charges, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi and Regan “Junior Mosquito” Apanu, are not affected by the hot weather in Saudi Arabia, where the two boxers will be in action in the second phase of the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Series this weekend.

“It’s 42 degrees,” Durandt said yesterday.

“It’s nice and cool here.”

Nkosi will take on Ju Wu from China in the junior-welterweight fight today, while Apanu will be up against Kevin Ramirez of Argentina in the heavyweight class tomorrow.

Nkosi stopped Egyptian Marwan Mohamad Madboly in three rounds in April, while Apanu defeated Pavol Hrivnak of the Czech Republic on points to advance to the second phase of the event.

Durandt and Nkosi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to be in time for the weigh-in yesterday. Apanu and Durandt’s assistant, Andson Kazembe, arrived yesterday. Apanu’s weigh-in takes place today.

“Nkosi and his opponent made the weight limit, Durandt said. “The beauty about this fight is that we know who we are fighting, unlike the opening of the series, where you only met your opponent on the scales.

“I think we will now begin to see competitive fights because all boxers in the second phase know their opponents. Surely they [must have] watched all the fights in their respective weight divisions.”

The programme features 128 fighters from 41 countries competing in four weight divisions — featherweight, super-lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight. 

Added Durandt: “We saw all boxers in Nkosi’s weight division and I picked three of them who are very competitive. Nkosi has the chance to win the series.”

Nkosi’s dance partner is a tall left-hander [Ju Wu] who campaigns in the lightweight division. “Nkosi has the right skills to defeat him,” said Durandt, who has produced world champions, including WBC cruiserweight holder Ilunga “Junior” Makabu.

Regarding Apanu, Durandt said: “We will be facing another small opponent [Ramirez]; that guy fights in the cruiserweight, and we stand a very good chance against him.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that winners in all weight divisions will earn $200,000 (R3.6m) and the prestigious Jose Sulaiman trophy, which was named after the late WBC president.

