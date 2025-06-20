Boxing

Durandt beams over Nkosi's six-round victory against well-matched opponent

'He stuck to the game plan and forced his authority'

20 June 2025 - 17:25
Ntethelelo Nkosi. File photo.
Ntethelelo Nkosi. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Boxing trainer Damien Durandt is happy and excited about how his charge, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi handled himself against equally competent foe, Ju Wu from China, who Nkosi defeated on points over six rounds of their junior welterweight bout in the second phase of the WBC Grand Prix Series on Friday.

Nkosi, the former SA champion who vacated his belt to participate in this event, has progressed to the semi finals which will take place in August.

“I am happy,” said the son of late accomplished trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt. “The level of opposition in Nkosi's weight division is not easy.

“Some of the boys have got good amateur experience. The guy we fought today has got a good amateur pedigree; he has also won the WBO Asia Youth and IBO International lightweight titles. He is a good boxer.

“I am happy with Nkosi's performance. With only six rounds you have very little time to make it happen but Nkosi made it happen. He stuck to the game plan and forced his authority.”

Nkosi won the first fight in April by a stoppage against Egyptian Marwan Mohamad Madboly in three rounds, to progress to the second phase of the series which took place today.

In the beginning, the programme featured 128 fighters from 41 countries competing in four weight divisions — featherweight, super lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight. 

World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that winners in all weight divisions will earn $200,000 (about R3,610,800) and the prestigious Jose Sulaiman trophy, which was named after the late WBC president.

‘K-9’ warns Hlongwane he's got more bite than bark

Perhaps redemption sounds too strong a word to describe the situation former IBF Continental lightweight boxing champion Kaine Fourie finds himself ...
Sport
12 hours ago

How Ludumo Lamati won bloody duel against Mexican Garcia four years ago

There was pandemonium in Lamati's corner, with trainer Phumzile Mathyila, a former SA bantamweight champion, trying his best to stop bleeding because ...
Sport
1 day ago

Palacios wishes Monyane the best on move to Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates youth coach Augusto Palacios believes his former player Thabiso Monyane will make it at Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
11 hours ago

Dortmund stars that Downs must watch out for

The 29-year-old Serhou Guirassy towering striker was already a threat against Fluminense, but he couldn't bury the chances he got, so he'll be ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Good and bad signings of the season

It was a match made in heaven for some teams and their new recruits who blossomed straight away in the just-concluded season, while others simply ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words