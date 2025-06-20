Boxing trainer Damien Durandt is happy and excited about how his charge, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi handled himself against equally competent foe, Ju Wu from China, who Nkosi defeated on points over six rounds of their junior welterweight bout in the second phase of the WBC Grand Prix Series on Friday.
Nkosi, the former SA champion who vacated his belt to participate in this event, has progressed to the semi finals which will take place in August.
“I am happy,” said the son of late accomplished trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt. “The level of opposition in Nkosi's weight division is not easy.
“Some of the boys have got good amateur experience. The guy we fought today has got a good amateur pedigree; he has also won the WBO Asia Youth and IBO International lightweight titles. He is a good boxer.
“I am happy with Nkosi's performance. With only six rounds you have very little time to make it happen but Nkosi made it happen. He stuck to the game plan and forced his authority.”
Nkosi won the first fight in April by a stoppage against Egyptian Marwan Mohamad Madboly in three rounds, to progress to the second phase of the series which took place today.
In the beginning, the programme featured 128 fighters from 41 countries competing in four weight divisions — featherweight, super lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that winners in all weight divisions will earn $200,000 (about R3,610,800) and the prestigious Jose Sulaiman trophy, which was named after the late WBC president.
Durandt beams over Nkosi's six-round victory against well-matched opponent
'He stuck to the game plan and forced his authority'
Image: Supplied
