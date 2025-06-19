"All I did was to remind him what boxing is all about – hit and not get hit. I've seen Bheki in action. I think he did not believe in his punches, most especially his jab, which he threw with no intention, yet that punch is the beginning and end in boxing."
Tete said he also worked on Maitse's hand speed.
"I believe once he lands correctly, it will be load shedding [for opponents]," said the accomplished fighter who was roped in by Maitse's manager Brad Norman, who also runs the WBC Altitude Gym in Joburg CBD.
"I did not show Bheki what to do, but I did everything with him."
Maitse said: "My level is higher because I am going to Saudi Arabia with someone who's been through this route at the highest level of boxing outside SA.
"He's done a good job; our training was tough, doing three sessions a day and at times I felt like quitting. I've never been trained like this ever, so I am ready for anything that my opponent will bring to the table."
The inaugural programme of the WBC Grand Prix features 128 fighters from 41 countries competing in four weight divisions – featherweight, super lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that winners in all weight divisions will earn $200,000 (R3.6m) and the prestigious Jose Sulaiman trophy, which was named after the late WBC president.
Tete rates Maitse's chances in WBC series highly
'He has what it takes to become world champ'
Image: Brad Norman
Bheki Maitse will proceed to the next round of the WBC Grand Prix Series and probably win the trophy in the featherweight division of the inaugural tournament that is taking place in Saudi Arabia.
This is how former two-weight world champion Zolani Tete feels about the 22-year-old prospect who will be in action in the second phase of this event on Saturday.
Maitse, who outpointed Colombian Rodolfo Puentes on April 17, will take on Tanzanian Juma Chokri in his next fight in the series.
Tete, a gym worm from Mdantsane, spent six weeks honing the skills of Maitse in Johannesburg.
"Bheki has what it takes not only to win the series but to become a world champ. I think he will conquer featherweight and win the series," said Tete.
Maitse has the height and natural power for the featherweight division, and to top that, his boxing IQ is high.
