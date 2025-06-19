How Ludumo Lamati won bloody duel against Mexican Garcia four years ago

On July 19 2021, Ludumo Lamati showed grit and determination to come back from the brink of defeat, with blood gushing from two nasty cuts, to win the IBO junior lightweight belt by a deserved unanimous points decision after 12 gruelling rounds against tough-as-leather Mexican Jose Martin Estrada Garcia.
There was pandemonium in Lamati's corner, with trainer Phumzile Mathyila, a former SA bantamweight champion, trying his best to stop bleeding because blood blocked Lamati's view.
Trainer Damien Durandt – whose charge Nthelelelo "Baby G" Nkosi fought in the undercard – rushed to the corner to assist Mathyila in closing the wound.
Despite showing patriotism, Durandt has connection with both Mathyila and Lamati. They were once trained by Duarndt's father Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt.
Lamati, who was given the moniker "9mm" by Nick, soldiered on and went on to win the bloody fight. Judges Simon Mokadi and Phumeza Zinakile scored it 115-113 and 116-12 in favour of Lamati, while Judge Patrick Mukondwa had it 114-114.
The fight headlined Golden Gloves tournament which happened inside an empty Emperors Palace.
That was caused by Covid-19 restrictions. Fans were not allowed to attend sporting events. Cornermen for both fighters, referee Deon Dwarte, judges, ringside doctors and commentators all wore masks.
That fight was a strong contender for Boxing SA's Fight of the Year, but that annual ceremony did not happen due to the pandemic.
Lamati started strong, especially in the first four rounds, which were war. Garcia was unshakable, and in fact, the fight was fought in a toe-to-toe stance for eight rounds.
However, the fast pace started to catch up with Lamati in rounds nine and 10 as he slowed down. In the 11th and 12th rounds, he resorted to holding and mauling as Garcia tried his best to end the fight.
Lamati became the fifth South African to hold a world title at that time and improved his record to 18-0.
