Hlongwane's trainer tells Fourie to brace for 'surprise'
Duo face off in a non-title fight at The Galleria
Image: James Gradidge
Emerging boxing trainer Hloni “The Superstar” Maboko says Kaine “K9" Fourie’s management has underestimated his charge, Sifiso Hlongwane, as a soft target and are in for a surprise.
Fourie, who is managed by experienced trainer Gert Strydom, was knocked out on March 15 in the first round of his fight against Zambian Simon “Hitman” Ngoma at The Galleria in Sandton, where Aquilla Boxing Promotions (ABP) staged its maiden tournament.
Fourie returns to that venue on Saturday to trade leather with Hlongwane.
“It looks like they picked on Sifiso [thinking he’s a soft target], and we will show them something they did not expect,” said Maboko, who hones Hlongwane’s skills with Nyiko “The Pac Man” Ndukula in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.
“They came to us with the offer for this fight, and we [trainers] gave Sifiso a few days to think about it. He came back and said he wants it. He is a very talented boxer who has not been able to show his full potential.”
Asked what prevented Hlongwane, who has been a paid professional boxer since 2016, from showing his prowess, Maboko said: “It’s the type of opponents he’s fought against.”
Hlongwane has moved up to the lightweight division. “He was cutting too much weight to make the limit in the junior lightweights,” Maboko said.
“He’s very tall and has grown bigger, but he still looks skinny because of his height. This one, we have to win it. He does not have a lot of years left to play around at 32.”
Among other top fighters Strydom trained are Malcolm “Stone” Klassen, who dethroned Cassius “Hitman” Baloyi as the IBF junior lightweight champion with a seventh-round stoppage in 2009.
Fourie, 22, has nine wins in 12 fights. His non-title fight with Hlongwane will deputise for the IBO All-African junior middleweight championship between Boyd “Sneaky” Allen and Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana, who is rated No 9 for the ABU belt.
Action will begin at 7pm.
