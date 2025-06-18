Promoter rallies fans to 5km walk ahead of boxing contest

Boxing promoter Modipadi Kgasago is concerned about the continuous failure by the Limpopo province to produce champions. She says every effort made has not changed anything in terms of producing prospects.
The tournaments she has staged in the past, and those that were organised by Joyce Kungwane from Gauteng, were dominated by boxers from outside her province.
There is nothing coming up from the amateur ranks because accomplished amateur trainer Erick Baloyi, who is credited for unearthing raw talent and polish it for others to see, is 85 years old now and no longer trains fighters.
His two charges – Phillip Ndou and Jeffrey Mathebula – represented SA in 1996 Atlanta and Sydney 2000 Olympics respectively, and 99% of the amateurs Baloyi trained became SA, International and World champions – but with trainers from Johannesburg.
The list includes Baloyi's son Cassius Baloyi, who won six world titles in three weight divisions; Isaac Hlatshwayo, who won three belts in two weight classes; while Mathebula won two belts in one weight category. Sadly, though, with all his talent and power, Ndou could only win the WBU belt.
Right now, Limpopo has a WBF Intercontinental bantamweight champion in Akani Sambu.
Kgasago will stage a 10-bout tournament at Khoroni Hotel and Casino in Thohoyandou on June 27, and Sambu will headline it when he defends against Sabelo Cebekhulu from KwaZulu-Natal.
“The tournament next weekend is our attempt to build for the future,” she said, adding that it has been dubbed “Survival of the Fittest”.
Free Stater and SA bantamweight champ Nosiacaswe Dube will welcome her Malawian foe Loveness Khokha over 10 rounds in the main supporting bout.
Once-promising Khensahosi Makondo from Malamulele will be involved in an eight-rounder against Mussi Twiige from Botswana.
Kgasago of Mama Rocks Promotion said her tournament will be preceded by a 5km walk this Saturday, and she hopes it will reawaken the ancestral spirits of fallen heroes.
She said the walk is free for all to enter but she is targeting elderly people.
“We will present them with blankets upon completion,” she said, adding that the walk will start from Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou at 8.30am, proceed to Khoroni Hotel, and back to the mall.
“I am hoping the 5km walk will help restore hope to the masses whose well-known love for boxing has waned due to the province's non-production of champions.”
Tickets for next weekend's tournament sell between R150, R1,000 and R10,000, and action will begin at 7.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Promoter rallies fans to 5km walk ahead of boxing contest
'The tournament is our attempt to build for the future'
Image: SUPPLIED
Boxing promoter Modipadi Kgasago is concerned about the continuous failure by the Limpopo province to produce champions. She says every effort made has not changed anything in terms of producing prospects.
The tournaments she has staged in the past, and those that were organised by Joyce Kungwane from Gauteng, were dominated by boxers from outside her province.
There is nothing coming up from the amateur ranks because accomplished amateur trainer Erick Baloyi, who is credited for unearthing raw talent and polish it for others to see, is 85 years old now and no longer trains fighters.
His two charges – Phillip Ndou and Jeffrey Mathebula – represented SA in 1996 Atlanta and Sydney 2000 Olympics respectively, and 99% of the amateurs Baloyi trained became SA, International and World champions – but with trainers from Johannesburg.
The list includes Baloyi's son Cassius Baloyi, who won six world titles in three weight divisions; Isaac Hlatshwayo, who won three belts in two weight classes; while Mathebula won two belts in one weight category. Sadly, though, with all his talent and power, Ndou could only win the WBU belt.
Right now, Limpopo has a WBF Intercontinental bantamweight champion in Akani Sambu.
Kgasago will stage a 10-bout tournament at Khoroni Hotel and Casino in Thohoyandou on June 27, and Sambu will headline it when he defends against Sabelo Cebekhulu from KwaZulu-Natal.
“The tournament next weekend is our attempt to build for the future,” she said, adding that it has been dubbed “Survival of the Fittest”.
Free Stater and SA bantamweight champ Nosiacaswe Dube will welcome her Malawian foe Loveness Khokha over 10 rounds in the main supporting bout.
Once-promising Khensahosi Makondo from Malamulele will be involved in an eight-rounder against Mussi Twiige from Botswana.
Kgasago of Mama Rocks Promotion said her tournament will be preceded by a 5km walk this Saturday, and she hopes it will reawaken the ancestral spirits of fallen heroes.
She said the walk is free for all to enter but she is targeting elderly people.
“We will present them with blankets upon completion,” she said, adding that the walk will start from Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou at 8.30am, proceed to Khoroni Hotel, and back to the mall.
“I am hoping the 5km walk will help restore hope to the masses whose well-known love for boxing has waned due to the province's non-production of champions.”
Tickets for next weekend's tournament sell between R150, R1,000 and R10,000, and action will begin at 7.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Legends set to encourage young boxers to follow their dreams
Nkosi jets off to Saudi Arabia to fight Ju Wu
Tsholofelo Lejaka appointed CEO at Boxing South Africa again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos