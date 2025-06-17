Legends set to encourage young boxers to follow their dreams

Great world boxing champions – Welcome “The Hawk” Ncita, Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, Mbulelo “The Slayer” Botile and Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula – will deliver messages of hope, discipline and encouragement to amateur boxers at Eluxolweni in East London on Saturday, when the Newlands Boxing Academy stages an amateur tournament.
It is held every year to commemorate Youth Day, according to Gauteng-based East London boxing referee and judge Pumeza Zinakile.
Zinakile, Boxing SA’s 2017 Female Ring Official of the Year, said: “I was approached by the organisers, Siviwe Mqakamba, Siyanda Adonisi, Mzukisi Makatse and Thembelani Hlombe to donate medals.
“As someone who always does something for the youth during Youth Month, I agreed, and I then invited Welcome, Vuyani, Mbulelo and Makepula because they helped me when I distributed the equipment I [had previously] bought for various boxing gyms.”
Zinakile said the champions will hand over medals to the boxers and also motivate the boys to live clean lives and pay attention to their school work while aspiring to become good citizens.
“By having these former world champions [at the tournament], I think young boxers will realise that it is possible to achieve your dreams whether you come from the bundu or the suburbs,” Zinakile said.
Ncita, Bungu and Makepula are from Mdantsane, while Botile is from Duncan Village in East London. They achieved greatness under Mzimasi Mnguni, who trained them at his Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane.
“I plead with people from Mdantsane and Eluxolweni to come in big numbers to give moral support to the young boxers,” said Zinakile.
“Before one becomes a national or world champion, they hone their skills in the amateurs and that is where the likes of Ncita, Bungu, Makepula, Botile, Gerrie Coetzee, Francois Botha, Thulani ‘Sugar Boy’ Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, Brian Mitchell, Baby Jake Matlala, Cassius Baloyi, Phillip Ndou, Moruti Mthalane and many more were uncovered,” she said, adding that the tournament action will start from 10am.
SowetanLIVE
Legends set to encourage young boxers to follow their dreams
Ncita, Bungu, Botile and Makepula to inspire youth at East London tournament
Image: Supplied
Great world boxing champions – Welcome “The Hawk” Ncita, Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, Mbulelo “The Slayer” Botile and Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula – will deliver messages of hope, discipline and encouragement to amateur boxers at Eluxolweni in East London on Saturday, when the Newlands Boxing Academy stages an amateur tournament.
It is held every year to commemorate Youth Day, according to Gauteng-based East London boxing referee and judge Pumeza Zinakile.
Zinakile, Boxing SA’s 2017 Female Ring Official of the Year, said: “I was approached by the organisers, Siviwe Mqakamba, Siyanda Adonisi, Mzukisi Makatse and Thembelani Hlombe to donate medals.
“As someone who always does something for the youth during Youth Month, I agreed, and I then invited Welcome, Vuyani, Mbulelo and Makepula because they helped me when I distributed the equipment I [had previously] bought for various boxing gyms.”
Zinakile said the champions will hand over medals to the boxers and also motivate the boys to live clean lives and pay attention to their school work while aspiring to become good citizens.
“By having these former world champions [at the tournament], I think young boxers will realise that it is possible to achieve your dreams whether you come from the bundu or the suburbs,” Zinakile said.
Ncita, Bungu and Makepula are from Mdantsane, while Botile is from Duncan Village in East London. They achieved greatness under Mzimasi Mnguni, who trained them at his Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane.
“I plead with people from Mdantsane and Eluxolweni to come in big numbers to give moral support to the young boxers,” said Zinakile.
“Before one becomes a national or world champion, they hone their skills in the amateurs and that is where the likes of Ncita, Bungu, Makepula, Botile, Gerrie Coetzee, Francois Botha, Thulani ‘Sugar Boy’ Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, Brian Mitchell, Baby Jake Matlala, Cassius Baloyi, Phillip Ndou, Moruti Mthalane and many more were uncovered,” she said, adding that the tournament action will start from 10am.
SowetanLIVE
Nkosi jets off to Saudi Arabia to fight Ju Wu
Tsholofelo Lejaka appointed CEO at Boxing South Africa again
Okolie fight a chance for Lerena to be one of SA's greatest boxers
It's 'going to be war' as Ngcamu meets Katompa – Toweel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos