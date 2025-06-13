Boxing

Tsholofelo Lejaka appointed CEO at Boxing South Africa again

By SPORT STAFF - 14 June 2025 - 10:48
Tsholofelo Lejaka starts his second tenure as Boxing South Africa CEO on Tuesday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Boxing South Africa (BSA) has appointed Tsholofelo Lejaka as CEO, a position he held previously, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

Lejaka, who was parachuted into the troubled organisation last year as acting CEO, will take over the mantle full time from Tuesday next week.

Lejaka was CEO of BSA from 2016 to 2020.

“Lejaka rejoins [BSA] at a time when the 2025/2026 financial year has just commenced and the workload ahead is huge and challenging but not insurmountable,” the BSA board said in the statement.

“We have no doubt as the [BSA] board ... that, given his proven track record and matured leadership style, he will continue to build on the achievements realised thus far.”

