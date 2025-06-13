Okolie fight a chance for Lerena to be one of SA's greatest boxers

Kevin Lerena says he is honoured to fight in a high-profile boxing event which will be headlined by the heavyweight unification bout at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19. Oleksandr Usyk's WBA super, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine belts will be on the line against IBF champ Daniel Dubois.
The winner will be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight world champion.
Then, in the main supporting event, Lerena and Lawrence Okolie will meet for the vacant WBC silver heavyweight belt. “It's an absolute honour to be the co-main event of the undisputed heavyweight world championship. I'm facing a top-tier opponent such as Okolie — coming off a strong victory and I feel more focused and driven than ever,” said Lerena, the first African to hold the WBC bridgerweight belt since its introduction in 2020.
“I’ve always said my mission is to take SA boxing to the global stage, step by step and we've done exactly that. I’m walking a path that many never imagined possible, doing what others thought I couldn’t. I always believed in this journey and I’m incredibly proud of how far I’ve come and what I’ve achieved.”
The former IBO cruiserweight undefeated titlist described his fight against Okolie as a chance to cement his place as one of SA's greatest fighters of this era.
The Englishman has previously held the WBO cruiserweight and WBC bridgerweight belts. He vacated the bridgerweight belt in September when he was supposed to defend against Lerena.
Okolie moved up to the heavyweight division and Lerena, who was the interim champ, had his status upgraded to be the fully fledged world champion in October.
Lerena defended his belt with a third-round knockout of Serhiy Radchenko in Pretoria on May 1.
“God willing, a win here puts me right in line for a shot at heavyweight gold, with the dream of becoming one of the greatest South African heavyweights of all time,” said Lerena, who paid tribute to his team, sponsors and the “incredible Lerena Army” that continues to stand behind him.
“We’re not done yet ... this is just another step towards greatness,” warned Lerena, who has 31 wins with 15 knockouts against three losses. Okolie has knocked out 16 of his 21 victims, against one defeat.
SowetanLIVE
Okolie fight a chance for Lerena to be one of SA's greatest boxers
Boxers to meet in vacant WBC silver heavyweight match
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
