It's 'going to be war' as Ngcamu meets Katompa – Toweel

Gauteng junior featherweight champion Vusi “The Landlord” Ngcamu and Ardy “The Eagle” Katompa will headline Warriors Ascent Promotion’s 10-bout international development boxing tournament at the iconic Victory Theatre in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.
This bout between ring veteran Ngcamu, 31, and the SA-based Congolese prospect, Katompa, 20, will be fought over eight rounds.
Ngcamu, who is trained by Alan Toweel Jnr, has not seen action since May 2024 when he won the provincial title after defeating Bekizizwe Maitse on points over 10 rounds at the Booysens Boxing Club.
Katompa fought last month in Russia, where he tasted defeat for the first time after five straight wins. He is managed by Brad Norman, who is also part of the promotion company.
If fight records determine the outcome of a boxing match, then Ngcamu, who has eight wins, four losses and three draws, should overwhelm his foe with experience. On the other hand, Katompa could be too fast and furious for his older opponent.
Toweel described Ngcamu as an underdog with intentions to surprise the boxing fraternity, as he did against the favoured Maitse. “I believe this fight is going to be a war, and Vusi’s dedication will get him through the fight,” he said.
The tournament features former mini-flyweight and junior welterweight national champions – Bangile Nyangani and Prince Dlomo – and Paul “The Natural” Kamanga, the SA-based Congolese who once held the WBC international junior welterweight belt.
Nyangani will be up against Zimbabwean Ndabezinhle “The Destroyer” Phiri in the main supporting bout over eight rounds, while Dlomo and Kamanga will exchange leather over six rounds.
Carl “Zuluboi” van Blerk and Skhumbuzo “The Machine” Phetela will be in action over six rounds in the junior lightweight clash, while in the woman bouts, Hanna “The Heartbreak” von Wirth from Germany will make her pro debut against Emma “The Short Gun” Mohono in the mini-flyweight four-rounder.
Tickets are on sale for R150 from Quick Ticket and fans can follow the live action free by logging onto Warriors Ascent YouTube channel.
Action will begin at 1.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
It's 'going to be war' as Ngcamu meets Katompa – Toweel
Featherweight champ Ngcamu should emerge the winner unless Katompa is too fast and furious
Image: Monwabisi Jomlongo
Gauteng junior featherweight champion Vusi “The Landlord” Ngcamu and Ardy “The Eagle” Katompa will headline Warriors Ascent Promotion’s 10-bout international development boxing tournament at the iconic Victory Theatre in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.
This bout between ring veteran Ngcamu, 31, and the SA-based Congolese prospect, Katompa, 20, will be fought over eight rounds.
Ngcamu, who is trained by Alan Toweel Jnr, has not seen action since May 2024 when he won the provincial title after defeating Bekizizwe Maitse on points over 10 rounds at the Booysens Boxing Club.
Katompa fought last month in Russia, where he tasted defeat for the first time after five straight wins. He is managed by Brad Norman, who is also part of the promotion company.
If fight records determine the outcome of a boxing match, then Ngcamu, who has eight wins, four losses and three draws, should overwhelm his foe with experience. On the other hand, Katompa could be too fast and furious for his older opponent.
Toweel described Ngcamu as an underdog with intentions to surprise the boxing fraternity, as he did against the favoured Maitse. “I believe this fight is going to be a war, and Vusi’s dedication will get him through the fight,” he said.
The tournament features former mini-flyweight and junior welterweight national champions – Bangile Nyangani and Prince Dlomo – and Paul “The Natural” Kamanga, the SA-based Congolese who once held the WBC international junior welterweight belt.
Nyangani will be up against Zimbabwean Ndabezinhle “The Destroyer” Phiri in the main supporting bout over eight rounds, while Dlomo and Kamanga will exchange leather over six rounds.
Carl “Zuluboi” van Blerk and Skhumbuzo “The Machine” Phetela will be in action over six rounds in the junior lightweight clash, while in the woman bouts, Hanna “The Heartbreak” von Wirth from Germany will make her pro debut against Emma “The Short Gun” Mohono in the mini-flyweight four-rounder.
Tickets are on sale for R150 from Quick Ticket and fans can follow the live action free by logging onto Warriors Ascent YouTube channel.
Action will begin at 1.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Lerena hopes to cement his place as one of SA's greatest fighters in WBC heavyweight silver title challenge
BSA opens bidding for Mboyiya vs Zingange fight amid hosting squabbles
Lack of development tourneys in Mthatha killing boxing – Konkco
Matyhila says sorry to Boxing SA for taking fighter to Tanzania
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos