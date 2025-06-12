Lerena hopes to cement his place as one of SA's greatest fighters in WBC heavyweight silver title challenge

He described his upcoming fight as an absolute honour to be the co-main event of the undisputed heavyweight world championship.
“I'm facing a top-tier opponent like Lawrence Okolie – coming off a strong victory, I feel more focused and driven than ever,” he said.
“I’ve always said my mission is to take SA boxing to the global stage and step by step we've done exactly that. I’m walking a path that many never imagined possible, doing what others thought I couldn’t.”
Lerena always believed in his journey. “I’m incredibly proud of how far I’ve come and what I’ve achieved,” he said, adding that his upcoming fight is a chance to cement his place as one of SA's greatest fighters of this era.
Lerena added: “And God willing, a win here puts me right in line for a shot at heavyweight gold, with the dream of becoming one of the greatest South African heavyweights of all time.”
SA has previously had three heavyweight world champions, WBA Gerrie Coetzee, IBF Francois Botha and WBO in Corrie Sanders.
Lerena paid tribute to his team, sponsors, and the 'incredible' Lerena Army that continues to stand behind him.
“Thank you for the belief, the support, and the energy. We’re not done yet ... this is just another step towards greatness,” said Lerena who has 31 wins with 15 knockouts against three losses.
Okolie has knocked out 16 of his 21 victims, against a defeat.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
