BSA opens bidding for Mboyiya vs Zingange fight amid hosting squabbles

Both promoters want organising rights

12 June 2025 - 11:20
Promoter Joyce Kungwane and Sibusiso Zingange at Emperors Palace.
Image: SUPPLIED

The deadlock between promoters Mzi Booi and Joyce Kungwane regarding the rights to organise the much-talked about matchup between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sibusiso Zingange for the vacant SA junior welterweight title has forced Boxing SA (BSA) to open the bidding process.

Laws are clear that when a proposed national title fight cannot be agreed upon by the competing promoters, BSA should use a purse bid system on the rights to stage the fight, ensuring a financially viable outcome for all parties.

Booi of Kay B Promotion has a promotional contract with Mboyiya, the No 1 contender from Duncan Village. 

Ranked No 2, Zingange from Tsakane is promoted by Kungwane under TLB Promotion. Booi and Kungwane made it clear they will be involved in the bidding process.

East London-based Booi said: “We made the promise to Aphiwe a long time ago when Nkosi was still the champion that his (Nkosi) mandatory defence against Aphiwe will take place here.”

Booi signed with Nkosi to defend against Mboyiya on March 27. That fight was called off after the champion was selected to participate in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia in April.

Booi then signed contender No 8, Sipho Mahlangu, to face Mboyiya last month but it could not go ahead because Zingange’s management refused to give Booi a written step-aside letter in order for the sanctioning committee to give it a go-ahead.

Booi's opposite number, Kungwane, said: “I planned for Zingange as early as March when the champ was still Nkosi that we will challenge the winner between him (Nkosi) and Mboyiya.

“We wish and pray that this bout (Mboyiya vs Zingage) happens in Gauteng, because if it does not then our plans for July 26 to honour late former world champ Lehlohonolo Ledwaba at Emperors Palace will be affected.”

Ledwaba started the boxing promotion company with Kungwane, and the former two-weight world boxing champion who was nicknamed “Hands of Stone” passed on in 2021.

Kungwane wants to honour him through a memorial event at Emperors Palace. “It's not that we are scared to go to East London but our plans from the outset have been around Zingange,” she insisted.

