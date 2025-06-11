Lack of development tourneys in Mthatha killing boxing – Konkco

Not enough development boxing tournaments in Mthatha could prevent the Eastern Cape city from producing world champions.
This is the big concern of Simphiwe Konkco, who came through such tournaments, and is the only world champion from Mthatha.
Talented fighters like Sikho Nqothole, Bangile Nyagani, Frank Sotomela and Siyamthanda Wophela have relocated to Johannesburg and are doing wonders – winning SA, WBO Global, and IBF Africa belts.
Konkco did not win a belt from one of the four main boxing sanctioning bodies – the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – but “Larhastile” certainly remains the shining light to thousands of people from Mthatha for winning the IBO mini-flyweight world title.
He achieved that feat nine years ago under Gauteng-based trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan.
“I don't know whether promoters are not getting enough funding from government to stage development tournaments ... but it's a big concern to me," said Konkco, adding that promoters Xolani Jamani, Ayanda Matiti, Nsikayezwe Sigcawu, Flat Foot Promotion and Simpiwe Sinyabi did wonders by staging development tournaments in the area.
Konkco retired in 2022, and makes a living by training private clients in Johannesburg.
"Winning the IBO world title gave me a good feeling," said Konkco, whose consistency in retaining his belt earned him a crack at challenging for the WBC belt. He, however, lost on points to Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand on October 25 2019.
"Fighting for the WBC belt was also huge for a boy like me from kwaNomagazi, even though I lost the fight," he said.
Konkco began fighting in the amateurs in 1999. He paid tribute to his trainer Madoda "One More Time" Dyonase for encouraging him to soldier on when he was about to quit due to fights not coming his way.
"He had this big vision of me which I did not even see," said Konkco. "He motivated me, and the rest is history."
