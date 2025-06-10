Former SA and African Boxing Union (ABU) SADC bantamweight champion Melissa Miller has drawn the curtain on her successful career, citing poor health.
With the same height as that of late boxing icon, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Miller became the first female boxer from Eldorado Park to achieve such greatness.
Miller has ventured into the promotion side of the sport, and she trades under Honey Bee Promotion which was her ring name.
The ring warrior is already in possession of Boxing SA recognised promoter's licence.
“It has not yet sunk in that I am now a promoter,” said Miller who boxed for 10 years, chalking up seven wins, 12 losses and four draws.
“But it's a blessing where I can at least, from a boxer's point of view, promote boxers because I know about their trials and tribulations.”
Miller, who won the BSA 2016 prospect of the year title, and 2019 boxer of the year, revealed she had health problems when she was preparing to defend her ABU SADC belt.
“I was diagnosed with high blood pressure, and BSA doctor (Robert Selepe) said as long as I am on medication, that will affect my performance, so I had no choice but quit,” said Miller.
Miller retires from boxing, begins new career as promoter
Former champ ventures into boxing promotion
“Retiring was the hardest decision to accept because I love boxing with my whole heart. Boxing gave me an identity.”
Generally, boxing has been good to her, she said, though she went through some hard decisions that left her feeling unfairly treated.
“But I had to work through them and accept what came my way,” said Miller who lost the national title unjustly to Sharadene Fortuin in 2021.
Scorecards from two judges betrayed her. The verdict caused an uproar within the fight sector generally. Her trainer Lucky Ramagole lodged a formal protest with Boxing SA, and the fight was reviewed.
Two judges from a neutral province, including one from Gauteng, all scored the fight in favour of Miller.
They met for the third time in 2023, and the trilogy against her Eastern Cape foe was declared a draw. That was the last time Miller donned boxing gloves in a competitive match.
