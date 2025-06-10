“I should have known better. Taking a boxer out of the country without approval from Boxing SA was unacceptable.”
Boxing SA imposed a three-month ban on Matyhila in April. He can’t be in the corner of any professional boxer in a tournament sanctioned by Boxing SA until he completes his suspension.
Wellem returned to Tanzania, where he recorded a points win against Jacob Maganga on May 24.
“Honestly, I am grateful to Boxing SA for being lenient, and thanks to acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka for handling the matter with such care,” said Matyhila.s
SowetanLIVE
Matyhila says sorry to Boxing SA for taking fighter to Tanzania
‘As a loyal servant of the sport of boxing ... I apologise profusely’
Image: Supplied
Phumzile “Sweet Pea” Matyhila, a former top Olympian boxer and now trainer, has apologised to Boxing SA for taking a boxer to fight in Tanzania without approval from the regulator.
Matyhila took SA super middleweight champion Asemahle “The Predator” Wellem to Tanzania where Wellem lost to Frank Shagembe on points over 10 rounds on December 24.
“As a loyal servant of the sport of boxing who represented my country in the Summer Olympics in 2000, I apologise profusely not only to Boxing SA but also to the general fight fraternity and stakeholders for my actions,” said the Gauteng-based former SA bantamweight and WBC international junior-flyweight champion from Mdantsane.
“I should have known better. Taking a boxer out of the country without approval from Boxing SA was unacceptable.”
Boxing SA imposed a three-month ban on Matyhila in April. He can’t be in the corner of any professional boxer in a tournament sanctioned by Boxing SA until he completes his suspension.
Wellem returned to Tanzania, where he recorded a points win against Jacob Maganga on May 24.
“Honestly, I am grateful to Boxing SA for being lenient, and thanks to acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka for handling the matter with such care,” said Matyhila.s
SowetanLIVE
Medi, undefeated Dyeyi seek greener pastures at Nathan's boxing gym
Wellem to take on Kidunda in double title fight
Wellem signs BSA-two-year promotional contract with Tewo promotion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos