SowetanLIVE
Silverman 'Mr Hollywood' happy to make a comeback after seven years
Ex-convict grateful for a chance to fight in Ledwaba memorial tourney
Image: SUPPLIED
Patience is a virtue, says Jarred Silverman, whose tolerance paid dividends when the new Boxing SA board relicensed him as a professional boxer.
Promoter Joyce Kungwane has reacted swiftly by giving him his first fight since 2017.
“It's been seven years since I last fought in a boxing ring,” said Silverman. He is scheduled to make a comeback in Kungwane's TLB Promotions event on July 26 at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. His opponent is journeyman Siphiwe Ntombela.
“I tried to get relicensed two years ago after being released from jail, but the old board would not,” said Silverman, who served four years for attempted murder.
“I did not lose hope, and here I am today preparing for my ring comeback. I am so excited because I have been allowed to pursue my wish to become a champion.”
