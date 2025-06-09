Cafu's big-money fight 'the ultimate for every world champion'

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu can't contain his excitement in envisioning how bright his future will be should he win the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt from Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on July 19.
The winner of that fight will also take home the Ring Magazine belt. This money-spinning fight will be organised by Matchroom of promoter Eddie Hearn at the Star Frisco in Dallas, Texas, US. Win or lose, Cafu will be richly remunerated. His estimated pay is an eight-figure purse.
“It's exciting; this is the ultimate for every world champion, so I am grateful to my manager [Colin Nathan],” said Cafu after a rigorous training session with Nathan yesterday.
“I spend time visualising the fight before I sleep; my ring entrance; what will I do when I come back home and things like that. It's exciting, yet there is pressure.”
Rodrigues is an American who is known for his aggressive fighting style. Undefeated after 21 fights with 14 knockouts, he is quoted as saying he wants to become the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the sport – and he believes that starts by winning his unification showdown against Cafu.
Cafu defied all odds in October by defeating accomplished former four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt in Japan.
The Ring quoted Rodriguez saying: “I know he's coming off that victory very motivated. He wants to do the same here in Texas. I’m a different fighter from Tanaka, so he’s not going to be able to do the same against me.”
Cafu said freezing cold weather in Johannesburg recently has been challenging. But, he said, the aspiration of holding three titles pushes him to get up and go.
“Last Wednesday, in particular, was so cold. I was supposed to go for my last session; it was not easy, but I got up and went for training,” he said. “Nothing comes easy in life.”
Nathan said no one is giving them a chance against Rodriguez. “I like it that way. I have realised that when chips are down, I produce monumental upsets for South Africa – watch the space.”
Cafu and Rodriguez are yet to taste defeat. Cafu, 30, has 11 wins, eight by knockouts and three draws while 25-year-old Rodriguez from San Antonio has 14 knockouts in 21 wins.
SowetanLIVE
Cafu's big-money fight 'the ultimate for every world champion'
Boxer takes on Rodriguez in the US
