Boxing

Boxing SA chief earns Comrades green number

Lejaka quit alcohol and led a healthy, active lifestyle

09 June 2025 - 12:30
Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka received the Green Number after completing his 10th Comrades Marathon over the weekend
Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka received the Green Number after completing his 10th Comrades Marathon over the weekend
Image: Supplied

Boxing SA acting chief, Tsholofelo Lejaka is now officially a member of the Comrades Marathon family.

He says he was conferred a permanent number after completing his 10th marathon last weekend.

Lejaka finished the popular tough marathon in 11 hours and 21 minutes.

“I then received the green number,” he said. “It's like a black belt of running and it makes you a permanent member of the comrades family,” he told Sowetan yesterday.

“There's certain privileges [the highest honour] that you are now allowed to.”

Reacting to the marathon – which is widely regarded as one of the toughest ultra-marathons in the world– often referred to as “The Ultimate Human Race”, he said: “It is painful, I must confess and torturous the more you grow.”

Asked how it all began, Lejaka shared a touching story which led to him running.

“Despite being a son of a very intelligent man and high achiever who’s later prospects of greatness were derailed by alcoholism, around university days and early career days, I too had already been engulfed by heavy drinking, and I was well en route to be swallowed by a well that swallowed my father,” he said drawing a deep breath.

“For some reasons, around 2004 I decided to quit alcohol and change my wayward ways and embraced a different lifestyle.

Image: Supplied

“I embraced a new lifestyle of healthy and active living, so it was no surprise that in 2013 I lined up for my first Comrades Marathon.”

Lejaka added he had been running and completing this race back to back since then.

“It was only in 2024 that I took a gap year due to work pressure,” he said.

“This year, I went back to the road to finish what I started, and on June 8 2025, I was among the Green Number candidates. Its in the bag.”

The Comrades Marathon is an ultra marathon of about 88km, run annually in the KwaZulu-Natal province between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

SowetanLIVE

Dijana 'conquers the devil' to win Comrades

Comrades Marathon ace Tete Dijana felt like he had conquered the devil by winning Sunday’s gruelling race for the third time after struggling with ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Dijana wins 2025 Comrades in another superb sparring race with Wiersma

Tete Dijana ran a masterclass tactical race to hold off Dutchman Piet Wiersma and clinch his third Comrade Marathon victory at another thrilling ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gerda Steyn wins her fourth Comrades Marathon

At on stage near the end the gap between Steyn and second-placed Aleksandra Morozova was less than three minutes.
Sport
1 day ago

The field is closing, says Gerda after another Comrades victory

Gerda Steyn sees the gap closing to her times in coming years after a tight race to win her fourth Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire