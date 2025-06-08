Medi, undefeated Dyeyi seek greener pastures at Nathan's boxing gym

The productive HotBox Gym of trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan is growing in leaps and bounds.
Two weeks ago, Nathan opened the doors to Amzole Dyeyi from Mdantsane, East London. The 23-year-old former top amateur boxer is known in boxing circles as "Globe".
Undefeated in his fledgling pro career, Dyeyi will be trained by Shannon Strydom at Nathan's gym.
Nathan's No Doubt Management will guide Dyeyi's career.
The gym, situated in Balfour Park, Johannesburg, is the home of many talented fighters including WBO junior-bantamweight world champion Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu and former two-time IBF junior-flyweight world titlist, Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga.
- has been joined by
Nathan announced at the weekend that Jason Medi, a 25-year-old promising super-middleweight fighter, has joined his establishment.
Medi had been with aspirant trainer Brad Norman, who manages the careers of fighters such as ABU champ Bhekiziwe "Doctor Sleep" Maitse, who will be in action in WBC Grand Prix Series second phase in Saudi Arabia later this month.
Nathan said Medi contacted him a few weeks ago and asked if he could join his gym. He adds that after working on sparring pads with Medi, there was instant chemistry between them.
Medi is coming from a points loss to Ugandan Shadri Musa Bwogi for the ABU super-middleweight title in March 25. The fight was organised by Warriors Ascent at Brixton Multi Purpose Centre.
Medi is quoted saying: "I was sick going into that fight but no excuse, I lost. After that I asked around for advice, and everyone I spoke with said I should approach Colin and ask if I could join him, so here I am."
In a statement, Nathan is quoted as saying: "I don't think Jason has actually been coached properly; I think he has natural talent and instinct so far in his career.
"I feel he can go very far in his career, and after seeing him in my gym, the decision to coach him and manage him was an easy one."
Most of Nathan's boxers are promoted by Larry Wainstein of Boxing 5.
Medi has a record of five knockouts in 10 wins against two losses of which the first was against Asemahle "The Predator" Wellem when Medi was making his pro debut in July 2022.
Wellem, who won the national title in his fourth professional fight, is trained by former SA bantamweight champ Phumzile "Sweet Pea" Matyhila at Nathan's gym.
Medi, undefeated Dyeyi seek greener pastures at Nathan's boxing gym
