Dr Luvuyo Bayeni is back as a board member of Boxing SA (BSA), the regulator confirmed in a statement where sports, arts & culbure minister Gayton McKenzie is quoted confirming the return of the man who served in the board that the minister dissolved in August last year.
"This appointment comes following the resignation of Dr Vincent Blennies who resigned in April, following his appointment at the National Film & Video Foundation, thereby creating a vacancy in the board," reads the statement.
"Dr Bayeni's appointment is in line with Section 10 (4) of Boxing SA Act of 2001, which states that "whenever the office of any member of Boxing SA become vacant before expiration of the term for which he or she has been appointed, another member must be appointed to fill the vacancy until the expiation of the period which the vacating member was appointed".
Bayeni makes a comeback in Boxing SA board
It further says that Bayeni is a familiar face to the boxing fraternity, having served in the previous board. "He is a qualified medical doctor who also combines his experience with an MBA degree with a key focusing governance, change and crises management, and policy alignment with proven results in operations, efficiencies and public trust," the statement read.
"He currently serves as chief director responsible for human resources for health resilience and community-focused health solutions."
Bayeni is described as a dynamic keynote speaker and influential communicator who also promotes edu-tainment on radio. "He combines his communications capabilities and in-depth understanding of human rights for health and is also a part-time lecturer at University of Pretoria and guest lecturer at Wits University.
"As the professional boxing family, we welcome Dr Bayeni to the board of Boxing SA, and look forward to an amazing journey together as we continue to grow, develop and promote our beautiful sport."
