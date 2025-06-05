Allen looks to claim IBO All Africa title

Winning the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) All Africa junior-middleweight against Kagiso Bagwasi at the Galleria in Sandton on June 21 will soothe the pain Boyd Allen suffered when he lost to Brandon Thysse for that very title in 2020.
The former Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) featherweight champion, whose abilities are polished by trainers Shannon Strydom, Hishaam Mayet and Georgian Koba Iakobidze, is aware that he will be required to bring his “A” game to upset Bagwasi.
“Reptile”, as the Motswana is nicknamed, is a promising former amateur boxer who hails from Botswana – a country that has not produced a champion since professional boxing was permitted around 2000.
“I know that I will be fighting a former top international amateur who defeated my sparring partner, Almighty Moyo, in Sandton in March, and I am excited,” said Allen, who won the World Boxing Association Pan African junior-middleweight belt in his third boxing match with an 11th round stoppage of ring veteran John “Section 29" Bopape in 2009.
“Preparations for Bagwasi are going well and I have been training hard since my fight in Sandton on March 25 [comfortable points win over eight rounds against Dennis Mwale].”
Allen intends to stay active and fortunately, he has Kevin Lerena on his side. Lerena's Aquila Boxing Promotion – which staged Allen's fight against Mwale – will also be in charge of the IBO All Africa Championship match that will headline the card dubbed “Fistic Havoc”.
Allen chalked up 16 wins in 22 fights in the Hexagon and quickly proved his legitimacy in the roped square.
He has accumulated an 8-1-1 record. Each fight Allen has had is described as a brick in the wall he is building – a wall that he hopes one day will be capped with continental gold.
Bagwasi, in contrast, is a big obstacle. The left-handed rising star is undefeated after six fights with three knockouts.
It will be interesting to see if Kaine Fourie has fully recovered from a first-round knockout loss to unheralded Zambian Simon Ngoma in March.
Fourie, the International Boxing Federation Continental junior-lightweight holder, takes on capable Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane, while forgotten former SA featherweight champ, Jeff “911" Magagane will make a comeback against Lindokuhle Khuzwayo.
There will be four more undercard fights. Action will begin at 7pm.
