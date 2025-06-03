Zuma poised to dethrone Mgabi on homeground

Focus shifts to Sechaba “Simply the Best” Zuma to win another SA boxing title this weekend for KwaZulu-Natal, says promoter Hlula Dladla, who said the mood is cheerful in his province after Lindelani Sibisi won the national title two weekends ago.
Sibisi dethroned Zolisa Batyi as the featherweight champion in front of his own fans at Orient Theatre in East London.
Zuma will enjoy territorial advantage at Town Hall in Estcourt, KZN. The champion, junior bantamweight holder Lwando Mgabi is from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape. He will have to deal with Zuma's fans, who will make sure that he feels the pressure of being away from home.
Dladla's company will stage the 12-round fight on Saturday. Mgabi will make the first defence of the title he won in Cape Town last September.
Mgabi, 23, is yet to lose after seven fights with two stoppages.
Zuma, from Umlazi near Durban, is mandatory challenger.
“I saw Mgabi in action; he is steady and he delivers dynamites. It's not going to be an easy fight for Sechaba,” Dladla said about Zuma, who last fought in August last year.
Dladla added: “The mood is cheerful after Lindelani's success in winning the SA featherweight title two weekends ago.”
He said the intention was to have Ntethelelo “The Hurricane” Magcaba challenging Mgabi after carefully studying their fight records, which are almost identical.
Magcaba is a fight lesser than Mgabi, and the KwaZulu-Natal champion has won all six of them.
“But when BSA ratings came out in April, Zuma is rated No 1, a spot above Magcaba, so that qualified him to face the champion,” explained Dladla.
“In the event Zuma wins, we will negotiate with Magcaba's sister (promoter Nomvelo Magcaba) not to match our boys against each other but instead push Ntethelelo in a different direction, and the beauty is that he holds the ABU belt.”
Trained by Sizwe Mthembu, Zuma, boldly predicted an early afternoon. Mthembu said: “We prepared well and we know what to expect from the champion. The title remains here in KwaZulu-Natal.”
Dladla's card comprises 10 bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
Zuma poised to dethrone Mgabi on homeground
Promoter predicts another title win for KZN
Image: CHRISTO SMITH
