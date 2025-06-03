EC boxing fraternity celebrates youth day through fists of fury

The reigning SA champ from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape will welcome Mexican Eric “Pit Bull” Gamboa in a high profiled matchup.
It's all or nothing for Ngxeke who is rated No 4 by the WBO, and No 6 by the IBF and seventh in the WBC rankings.
“This is about a young African child taking a stand, and I want to believe that taking such a giant leap in his career in a tournament of that magnitude will resonate very well to those fallen heros who paved way for a brighter South Africa,” said Matiti.
“To make sure that the tournament befits the intention, I will be wearing my high school uniform; it will be such an appreciated gesture for the religious followers of the sweet science to also come dressed in their school uniform. It's not an obligation, that must be clear, but just a humble suggestion,” he said.
Tickets sell at PostNet and Spar, and the price ranges between R250 (general seats) and R500 for ring side seats.
General seating tickets will be sold at R170 until June 10. “I am looking forward to June 20 when Xaba Promotions and the general fight fraternity celebrates the 1976 generation through fists of fury,” said Matiti.
It will be test of character for Ngxeke against an Olympic gold medal winner who has a big edge in experience after chalking up 26 wins from 28 fights.
Gamboa is very versatile, you've got to watch him real close. He lost in his attempt to win the WBC Fecarbox junior featherweight title in 2023. He had been on a eight year winning streak. Gamboa, 30, had last lost a boxing match in 2015.
Gamboa's upcoming bout with Ngxeke will be his second outside Mexico. On the other hand, Ngxeke has not lost a boxing match since 2022. He won all his next six matches and improved to 15 wins, a loss and a draw.
The tournament will also feature a national mini flyweight championship between Thobela “Mawawa” Nyanda and Yonelisa “Big Deal” Poni in the only female bout on the night. There will be three six-round fights on the card, and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
EC boxing fraternity celebrates youth day through fists of fury
Main contest sees Ngxeke challenge Gamboa for vacant IBF International crown
Image: Supplied
South Africa celebrates June as youth month to honour the role young people played in the fight against apartheid and the Soweto Uprising of 1976.
The Soweto Uprising was a turning point in the struggle for liberation in SA.
It all began on the morning of June 16, 1976 when between 3,000 and 20,000 black students walked from their schools to Orlando Stadium for a rally to protest against the implementation of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools.
The government's response included using teargas and live ammunition, and it escalated the situation into a widespread revolt. Hundreds of students were killed, and the event became a rallying point for the anti-apartheid movement.
June 16 is a significant date in South African history, commemorating the Soweto Uprising, and this day is now celebrated as National Youth Day in SA, honouring the youth who played a crucial role in the fight for freedom and equality.
Former ANC Eastern Cape youth league chairman – Ayanda Matiti – now a boxing promoter, often uses his tournaments to celebrate and commemorate significant events and figures in South African history, particularly the Youth Day.
A former professional boxer from Mdantsane, Matiti has planned a similar event. This year, June 16 falls on a Monday, so Matiti's tournament will take place on Friday, June 20.
It will take place at Christian Conference Centre in Abbotsford, a suburb in East London where Matiti staged a successful tournament on April when his charge, Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem won the WBO Youth featherweight belt.
Boxing SA's sanctioning committee has already given the June 16 tourney a go ahead.
The main contest is appetising as it features current WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight champion, Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke defending and also challenging for the vacant IBF International crown.
The reigning SA champ from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape will welcome Mexican Eric “Pit Bull” Gamboa in a high profiled matchup.
It's all or nothing for Ngxeke who is rated No 4 by the WBO, and No 6 by the IBF and seventh in the WBC rankings.
“This is about a young African child taking a stand, and I want to believe that taking such a giant leap in his career in a tournament of that magnitude will resonate very well to those fallen heros who paved way for a brighter South Africa,” said Matiti.
“To make sure that the tournament befits the intention, I will be wearing my high school uniform; it will be such an appreciated gesture for the religious followers of the sweet science to also come dressed in their school uniform. It's not an obligation, that must be clear, but just a humble suggestion,” he said.
Tickets sell at PostNet and Spar, and the price ranges between R250 (general seats) and R500 for ring side seats.
General seating tickets will be sold at R170 until June 10. “I am looking forward to June 20 when Xaba Promotions and the general fight fraternity celebrates the 1976 generation through fists of fury,” said Matiti.
It will be test of character for Ngxeke against an Olympic gold medal winner who has a big edge in experience after chalking up 26 wins from 28 fights.
Gamboa is very versatile, you've got to watch him real close. He lost in his attempt to win the WBC Fecarbox junior featherweight title in 2023. He had been on a eight year winning streak. Gamboa, 30, had last lost a boxing match in 2015.
Gamboa's upcoming bout with Ngxeke will be his second outside Mexico. On the other hand, Ngxeke has not lost a boxing match since 2022. He won all his next six matches and improved to 15 wins, a loss and a draw.
The tournament will also feature a national mini flyweight championship between Thobela “Mawawa” Nyanda and Yonelisa “Big Deal” Poni in the only female bout on the night. There will be three six-round fights on the card, and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Zuma poised to dethrone Mgabi on homeground
Bright prospect Dyeyi joins Nathan's team
Champ Kuse shows courage to take fight with Salva to last round
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos