Boxing

Champ Kuse shows courage to take fight with Salva to last round

Fighter wins on points against Fillipino in closely contested 10-rounder

02 June 2025 - 11:56
Samuel Salva and Siyakholwa Kuse during The Coronation Boxing Tournament at Emperors Palace on May 31, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: James Gradidge

Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse should be commended for reaching the end of his 10-round non-title match with hard-hitting Filipino Samuel “Silent Assassin” Salva at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

The WBC silver mini-flyweight champion showed courage, bravery and determination to defend his No 3 rating by the Mexico-based boxing sanctioning body, which has already given Kuse the go-ahead to contest the WBC mini-flyweight title eliminator against the No 2 contender, Joey “The Babyface” Canoy.

Kuse was declared the winner by a unanimous points decision, and that verdict can be argued. A draw, at the most, could be accepted. Both boxers went down in the fight.

Hurt by a one-two combo in round one, Kuse went down and appeared to be in danger.

The complexion of the fight changed as it progressed, and it became a closely contested affair.

Siyakholwa Kuse and Samuel Salva during The Coronation Boxing Tournament at Emperors Palace on May 31, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: James Gradidge

With his new trainer, Vusi Mtolo, barking instructions in his corner, Kuse dropped Salva in round nine. Salva came out like a raging bull in the 10th and last round, hurting Kuse, who did well to extricate himself from a potential knock-down.

Three local judges scored the fight 97-91, 95-94 and 97-92 in favour of Kuse.

Earlier in the night, Namibian Paulus Amavila looked to have done more than enough to win the six-rounder against Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw, who was hit from pillar to post. But the fight was declared a draw.

Meanwhile, Sanele “V16” Sogcwayi and Siphesihle Nkomo were given a round of applause for their impressive and exciting four-rounder, which Sogcwayi won on points. Tayla Promnick improved to four wins after pummeling Zanele Masilela into submission in two rounds.

