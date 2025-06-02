Dyeyi will now be trained by former pro boxer Shannon Strydom, who is part of Nathan's HotBox Gym in Balfour Park.
Bright prospect Dyeyi joins Nathan's team
Image: Supplied
Former top amateur boxer, Amzolele “Globe” Dyeyi, has teamed up with No Doubt Management of Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
Nathan said the unbeaten 23-year-old fighter from Mdantsane, who has chalked up three wins since he turned pro in April last year, ahead of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers, signed a management contract with him over the weekend.
Dyeyi had been with manager and gym owner Colleen MacAusland, whose boxers are trained in Kibler Park by the boxer's homeboy, Khangelani Jack.
Dyeyi will now be trained by former pro boxer Shannon Strydom, who is part of Nathan's HotBox Gym in Balfour Park.
“He contacted me after his fight last week after beating Simamkele Singile in East London,” said Strydom, the son of accomplished veteran trainer Gert Strydom, who produced an IBF All Africa champ two weekends ago when Frank Sotomela defeated Theo Nxayiphi on points at Carnival City in Brakpan.
That boxing match was staged by Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotions at Orient Theatre.
Added Strydom: “I remember him [Dyeyi] when he came to spar at the HotBox Gym last year when he was in the national team and I was impressed.”
Dyeyi, a dexterous fighter, was a force in the national team that participated in the inaugural Mandela African Challenge Cup in April last year at the ICC in Durban, where he settled for silver after losing to Mozambican Sigauque Armando in the final of the continental tournament, which featured 22 countries.
“I spoke to Colin, who said he would be happy to manage him if he was not contractually bound to anyone,” said Strydom, who will be against his father when his charge, Chris Thompson, challenges SA heavyweight champ, Shaun Potgieter, at Carnival City on August 23.
Potgieter is trained by Gert, who was in charge of his son's short boxing career.
East London-based Booi, who will still promote Dyeyi, said: “He's fighting Ayabulela Mashibini in my development tournament on June 29 here in East London. I am happy with him joining Colin; already, we have an understanding with Colin. I was with him in Johannesburg on Friday when he signed with Colin.”
Nathan's company represents several boxers, including both the WBO junior-bantamweight world champ Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu from Duncan Village, and former two-time IBF junior-flyweight world titlist Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga from Newlands near Mdantsane.
