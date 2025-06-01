Going into that bout, Groewald had suffered two losses: to Andries Gogome in 1996 and Delroy Leslie for the WBU middleweight belt in March 2000.
Groenewald upset the bookies, defeating Farnell by a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds.
Groenewald can best be described as one of the gutsiest South African fighters to enter the ring, spending eight years in England following his dream.
Veteran boxing writer Ron Jackson says that, superficially, it may have looked as if Groenwald’s life was perfect, but he was hurting on the inside as he had to contend with the politics in British boxing and ended up rather disillusioned.
Born in Brakpan in the East Rand on October 13 1977, Groenewald was introduced to boxing as an eight-year-old by his father, Dawie, who took him to the Herculine Boxing Club in Primrose, according to Jackson.
“He had his first fight when he was nine years old in the 30 kilogram class and lost; subsequently, it was reported that he went on to win a South African junior championship, and as a senior, he lost in the final to the vastly experienced Aubrey Segopa.
“He would subsequently represent SA at the All-Africa Games in Mauritius, winning all five of his fights. Unfortunately, due to a dispute with a trainer, the Eastern Gauteng Boxing Organisation banned him for 15 months and as a result, he could not fight for a place in the South African team for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, US.”
Groenwald turned professional and drew with Andries Gogome over four rounds in March 1996 at the Brixton Palace in Johannesburg.
Groenewald would win his next four fights before losing on points to Gogome in a return match, and then would remain unbeaten in eight fights before being offered a fight in March 2000, in London, against Leslie Stewart.
Today in boxing history: SA's Ruben Groenwald makes his mark in the UK
One of the gutsiest South African fighters to enter the ring started boxing as an eight-year-old
Image: Supplied
Today marks 23 years since ABU junior-middleweight boxing champion Ruben Groenewald stunned a partisan crowd of more than 18,000 when he earned a unanimous decision over hometown hero Anthony Farnell to capture the vacant WBU middleweight title.
The fight took place at the MEN Arena in Manchester, UK, on June 1, 2002. Farnell from Manchester had 29 wins and a single loss to Merdud Takaloo in a WBU junior middleweight title fight a year earlier.
Before that defeat, Farnell was the reigning WBO intercontinental junior-middleweight champion with eight successful defences. That made him a hot favourite against Groenewald, for whom it was his 23rd fight.
Going into that bout, Groewald had suffered two losses: to Andries Gogome in 1996 and Delroy Leslie for the WBU middleweight belt in March 2000.
Groenewald upset the bookies, defeating Farnell by a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds.
Groenewald can best be described as one of the gutsiest South African fighters to enter the ring, spending eight years in England following his dream.
Veteran boxing writer Ron Jackson says that, superficially, it may have looked as if Groenwald’s life was perfect, but he was hurting on the inside as he had to contend with the politics in British boxing and ended up rather disillusioned.
Born in Brakpan in the East Rand on October 13 1977, Groenewald was introduced to boxing as an eight-year-old by his father, Dawie, who took him to the Herculine Boxing Club in Primrose, according to Jackson.
“He had his first fight when he was nine years old in the 30 kilogram class and lost; subsequently, it was reported that he went on to win a South African junior championship, and as a senior, he lost in the final to the vastly experienced Aubrey Segopa.
“He would subsequently represent SA at the All-Africa Games in Mauritius, winning all five of his fights. Unfortunately, due to a dispute with a trainer, the Eastern Gauteng Boxing Organisation banned him for 15 months and as a result, he could not fight for a place in the South African team for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, US.”
Groenwald turned professional and drew with Andries Gogome over four rounds in March 1996 at the Brixton Palace in Johannesburg.
Groenewald would win his next four fights before losing on points to Gogome in a return match, and then would remain unbeaten in eight fights before being offered a fight in March 2000, in London, against Leslie Stewart.
Fighting out of his weight class, Groenewald held his own against Stewart, but was beaten on points over 12 rounds in a fight for the vacant interim WBF middleweight belt.
Returning to SA, he won two fights, including a stoppage win over Cyprian Emeti for the vacant African Boxing Union junior-middleweight title.
Disillusioned with his management and at not receiving money from his sponsors, he decided to campaign in England, and had his first fight there in February 2001.
To get fights and earn a living, he had to take on journeyman opponents who were much heavier than him.
But through hard work and training, and even battling with his breathing at times, he scored victories over fighters like Ojay Abrahams (16-29-4), Paul Bowen (11-01), Terry Morrill (15-12-2), Harold Butler (7-42), Leigh Wicks (16-39-4) and Wayne Asker (5-2) for the British Masters super-middleweight title.
In what was possibly the highlight of his career on June 1 2002, Groenewald outpointed Farnell for the WBU middleweight belt.
After spending eight years following his dream in England, it was a rather disillusioned Groenewald who returned to SA and won three of his last seven fights. Groenewald had a record 23 wins, 10 knockouts, 10 losses and three draws.
SowetanLIVE
Alan Toweel extends family legacy into women's boxing
Kuse risks it all to face Filipino Salva
Royal treat for boxing fans worldwide as SA hosts 'The Coronation'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos