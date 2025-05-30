Boxing

Kuse risks it all to face Filipino Salva

Boxer will forfeit his No 3 spot in the WBC ratings if he loses

30 May 2025 - 09:55
Siyakholwa Kuse and Heaven Sibanda during the WBC silver mini flyweight at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Siyakholwa Kuse and Heaven Sibanda during the WBC silver mini flyweight at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Siyakholwa Kuse will forfeit his No 3 spot in the ratings by the WBC and the opportunity to be involved in a WBC eliminator against No 2 contender for the division's world title if he loses to Samuel Salva, who is No 30 contender, in a non-title fight tomorrow evening at Emperors Palace.

The WBC mini-flyweight title is held by Melvin Jerusalem. Kuse, who holds the WBC silver title, has already been given the go-ahead to contest the WBC title eliminator against Joey Canoy.

Golden Gloves, which will stage Kuse's non-title 10-rounder against Silva Salva from the Philippines, made it clear that a loss tomorrow evening would be a major setback for the fighter.

Asked why take such a risky fight, especially against someone with Salva's credentials of 14 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses, Kuse's trainer Vusi Mtolo said his job is to make sure that Kuse is fit mentally and physically to fight.

His manager accepted the fight, mine is to train him and get him ready,” said Mtolo, who will be in Kuse's corner for the first time since the Eastern Cape fighter relocated to Johannesburg, where his career is managed by Brian Mitchell.

Kuse faces Salva in a must-win fight

Siyakholwa "The One" Kuse cannot afford to lose against Samuel Salva on May 31, or he will kiss goodbye to the opportunity of facing WBC number three ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Mtolo hones the skills of several boxers who train at Mitchell's gym in Edenvale. That includes Shervantaigh “SK” Koopman, who is managed by his father Charlton Koopman.

Koopman will challenge the IBO middleweight champion, Portugal-based Angolan Uisma Lima, in the main contest of Golden Gloves' tournament dubbed “The Coronation”.

Kuse, who came face-to-face with his dance partner at the Emperors Palace on Tuesday, said: “He’s a hard opponent, but the fight won’t be hard. I’ll make it easy; I’ll win by KO.”

Kuse has done that to four of his eight victims against two losses.

According to Wikipedia, Salva's first loss was on September 7 2019 against Pedro Taduran, who stopped him in round four for the IBF mini-flyweight belt in what was the first all-Filipino title fight in that country in 94 years.

Salva also lost to Yudai Shigeoka on points after 10 rounds in 2024. Shigeoka lost on points to Jerusalem on March 30. There will be four under-card fights and action will begin at 7pm.

SowetanLIVE

Sibisi crushes Batyi to win SA featherweight belt 'for KZN'

Lindelani Sibisi triumphed in East London yesterday and went home to KwaZulu-Natal with the SA featherweight boxing title after beating Zolisa ...
Sport
4 days ago

I’m sorry, says suspended boxing manager Siya Zingelwa

Boxing manager Siya Zingelwa has accepted a three-month suspension issued by Boxing SA for his role in facilitating a boxing bout for his charge, SA ...
Sport
1 week ago

BSA deals heavy blow to Mboyiya-Mahlangu bout

The gross incompetence and indecisiveness of Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee has dealt a devastating black eye to a much-anticipated bout between ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier