Siyakholwa Kuse will forfeit his No 3 spot in the ratings by the WBC and the opportunity to be involved in a WBC eliminator against No 2 contender for the division's world title if he loses to Samuel Salva, who is No 30 contender, in a non-title fight tomorrow evening at Emperors Palace.
The WBC mini-flyweight title is held by Melvin Jerusalem. Kuse, who holds the WBC silver title, has already been given the go-ahead to contest the WBC title eliminator against Joey Canoy.
Golden Gloves, which will stage Kuse's non-title 10-rounder against Silva Salva from the Philippines, made it clear that a loss tomorrow evening would be a major setback for the fighter.
Asked why take such a risky fight, especially against someone with Salva's credentials of 14 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses, Kuse's trainer Vusi Mtolo said his job is to make sure that Kuse is fit mentally and physically to fight.
“His manager accepted the fight, mine is to train him and get him ready,” said Mtolo, who will be in Kuse's corner for the first time since the Eastern Cape fighter relocated to Johannesburg, where his career is managed by Brian Mitchell.
Kuse risks it all to face Filipino Salva
Boxer will forfeit his No 3 spot in the WBC ratings if he loses
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Siyakholwa Kuse will forfeit his No 3 spot in the ratings by the WBC and the opportunity to be involved in a WBC eliminator against No 2 contender for the division's world title if he loses to Samuel Salva, who is No 30 contender, in a non-title fight tomorrow evening at Emperors Palace.
The WBC mini-flyweight title is held by Melvin Jerusalem. Kuse, who holds the WBC silver title, has already been given the go-ahead to contest the WBC title eliminator against Joey Canoy.
Golden Gloves, which will stage Kuse's non-title 10-rounder against Silva Salva from the Philippines, made it clear that a loss tomorrow evening would be a major setback for the fighter.
Asked why take such a risky fight, especially against someone with Salva's credentials of 14 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses, Kuse's trainer Vusi Mtolo said his job is to make sure that Kuse is fit mentally and physically to fight.
“His manager accepted the fight, mine is to train him and get him ready,” said Mtolo, who will be in Kuse's corner for the first time since the Eastern Cape fighter relocated to Johannesburg, where his career is managed by Brian Mitchell.
Kuse faces Salva in a must-win fight
Mtolo hones the skills of several boxers who train at Mitchell's gym in Edenvale. That includes Shervantaigh “SK” Koopman, who is managed by his father Charlton Koopman.
Koopman will challenge the IBO middleweight champion, Portugal-based Angolan Uisma Lima, in the main contest of Golden Gloves' tournament dubbed “The Coronation”.
Kuse, who came face-to-face with his dance partner at the Emperors Palace on Tuesday, said: “He’s a hard opponent, but the fight won’t be hard. I’ll make it easy; I’ll win by KO.”
Kuse has done that to four of his eight victims against two losses.
According to Wikipedia, Salva's first loss was on September 7 2019 against Pedro Taduran, who stopped him in round four for the IBF mini-flyweight belt in what was the first all-Filipino title fight in that country in 94 years.
Salva also lost to Yudai Shigeoka on points after 10 rounds in 2024. Shigeoka lost on points to Jerusalem on March 30. There will be four under-card fights and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Sibisi crushes Batyi to win SA featherweight belt 'for KZN'
I’m sorry, says suspended boxing manager Siya Zingelwa
BSA deals heavy blow to Mboyiya-Mahlangu bout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos