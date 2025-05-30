Alan Toweel extends family legacy into women's boxing

The Toweel boxing family continues to make history.
Today, 75 years ago, 21-year-old Vic Toweel became the first SA boxer to win a world title.
Nicknamed “Benoni’s Mighty Mouse”, Toweel beat Manuel Ortiz, who was recognised as one of the greatest bantamweight champions of all time.
Ortiz, from the US, was a veteran of 110 fights, whereas it was only Toweel’s 14th fight. Nonetheless, Toweel defeated him on points after 15 rounds.
Now, Toweel’s nephew, Alan Toweel Jnr, is making his own name as a boxing trainer. His fighter, Tayla Promnick, will be the first local woman to campaign in the newly established action weight division, which caters for small, mini-flyweight women fighters, but is not yet recognised in SA.
Promnick, 20, who is undefeated, will be in action over four rounds against debutant Zanele Masilela in the Golden Gloves international tournament at Emperors Palace tomorrow.
Their bout — the only female contest in the tournament — will be fought as a mini flyweight match, and it could be Promnick’s last in that weight division.
“I will speak to promoter Rodney Berman after the fight on Saturday to discuss her future because she is too small for the mini flyweight,” said Toweel. “I want her to campaign in the action weight, so it is imperative to involve Rodney in our discussion because we will have to fight abroad since that weight division is not recognised here in SA.”
“The limit of the mini flyweight is 46,3kg, and that is Tayla’s walking weight; you can imagine what her weight is after training because she is a gym worm. It will be logical for us to move down that weight division, which is strictly for women.”
Toweel said Promnick’s work ethic is on another level.
“Watch the space,” said Toweel, who has produced a number of SA and International champions.
His father, the late Alan Toweel Snr, was a revered boxing trainer who guided his younger brother, Willie, to win four SA titles.
