Royal treat for boxing fans worldwide as SA hosts 'The Coronation'

That huge mileage is a motivation to all the fighters on the card, especially Koopman, whose consistency has earned him recognition by the WBC with a No 12 rating.
Winning the IBO belt will help him get recognition by the WBA and the WBO, as IBO world titles are often not considered as prestigious as those of the major four sanctioning bodies.
Some local boxers who went on to win WBA and IBF world titles rose through the ranks by first winning IBO belts, and their consistency in successfully defending them improved their rankings within those bodies.
One such fighter is the now retired Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler, whose success as the mini-flyweight champion was such that he was sanctioned for – and won – the WBA belt.
Budler, guided by Berman and trained by Colin Nathan, went on to win the WBA super, IBF, and The Ring junior-flyweight belts in one night in May 2018.
The journey for Koopman in that direction begins on Saturday when his first world title fight will be watched by people all over the globe.
The 31-year-old boxer, who trains under Vusi Mtolo and his father Charlton Koopman, at the Brian Mitchell Academy in Edenvale, remains undefeated after 15 fights. Lima, 32, rated No 12 by the IBF and No 20 by the WBC, will bid for the first defence of the belt he won on December 24. He’s had 13 wins in 14 fights.
Action begins at 7pm on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
Veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman says SA is set to take centre- stage in the world of boxing on Saturday as his six-bout international tournament dubbed “The Coronation” has drawn unprecedented global attention – it will be televised in 41 countries, including SA.
The event at Emperors Palace will be headlined by the IBO middleweight championship between the defending title-holder, Angolan Uisma “Monstro” Dos Ramos Lima, and the IBO’s intercontinental champion, Shervantaigh “SK” Koopman from SA.
“The tournament is not only a celebration of elite boxing talent but also a testament to the global appeal of Golden Gloves’ fighters,” said Berman, whose company has consistently organised top-notch tournaments since 1977.
“The magnitude of the event is underscored by the impressive list of international territories that have secured broadcast rights. From Europe to Asia and the Pacific, fans across the globe will be tuning in to witness the action live.
“This widespread international interest is a clear indicator of the growing global fan base for Golden Gloves’ stable of fighters, whose skill, charisma, and fighting spirit have captivated audiences far beyond SA’s borders.
"The Coronation is shaping up to be more than just a boxing event: it’s a global showcase of South African excellence in the ring,” Berman said.
