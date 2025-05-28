Boxing

Nkosi, Apanu chasing only victory in WBC Grand Prix Series divisions

28 May 2025 - 10:55
Reagan Apanu and Ntethelelo Nkosi are ready and prepared for Saudi Arabia.
Reagan Apanu and Ntethelelo Nkosi are ready and prepared for Saudi Arabia.
Ntethelelo Nkosi and Reagan Apanu are not in the WBC Grand Prix Series just for participation; they are in it to win it, according to their trainer Damien Durandt.

The inaugural programme to be staged in Saudi Arabia will feature 128 fighters from 41 countries competing in four weight divisions — featherweight, super lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight. The second phase takes place on June 20-21.

Nkosi and Apanu campaign in the junior welterweight and heavyweight divisions, respectively. Nkosi will face Chinese Ju Wu while Apanu will be up against Kevin Ramirez of Argentina.

Said Durandt: “They (Nkosi and Apanu) fully understand how important this opportunity is for them and what it means financially to be consistent in winning fights.

“Ntethelelo is extremely determined to win the tournament (which ends in December) and believes he's gonna win it. As for Regan, he's young and wants to soak in as much experience as possible from this tournament.”

Nkosi stopped Egyptian Marwan Mohamad Madboly in the third round on April 25 and improved to five knockouts in eight wins against two losses.

Apanu defeated Pavol Hrivnak of Czechia on points to chalk up his fourth win.

Durandt added: “I believe in my fighters; I said from day one that Nkosi is a special fighter. I still say that even now, and I truly believe he's got everything to win.”

As for Apanu, Durandt said: "He is still young but he wants to soak in as much experience from this tournament. But after this tournament, I plan to bring him down to the bridgerweight division and build him to be the powerhouse in that weight class which was designed for small heavyweights."

He is still young but he wants to soak in as much experience from this tournament. But after this tournament, I plan to bring him down to the bridgerweight division and build him to be the powerhouse in that weight class which was designed for small heavyweights.
Durandt

Two other locals, Keith Gomes and Bhekiziwe Maitse, will also be in action in Saudi Arabia. Gomes will fight Croatian Alija Mesic in the heavyweight clash. 

Gomes stopped Roberto Medina Aguirre of Mexico in the first round on April 20. Maitse will take on Tanzanian Juma Chokri in the featherweight class. Maitse advanced to the second phase after outpointing Colombian Rodolfo Puentes on April 17.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that winners in all weight divisions will earn $200,000 and the prestigious Jose Sulaiman trophy, which was named after the late WBC president.

Sulaiman said in addition to the significant cash prize, Grand Prix champions will earn the right to become mandatory challengers for the WBC silver title, strategically positioning themselves on the path to world title contention.

