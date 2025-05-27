Vilakazi heaps praises on Sibisi after winning SA featherweight champion

KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Promoters Association chairman, promoter Sandile Vilakazi, described the enthronement yesterday of newly crowned SA featherweight champion, Lindelani Sibisi at Orient Theatre in East London as historic for KZN.
Sibisi, from the coal mining of Dundee, which is home to WBF Africa junior-featherweight champ, Sakhile Hlatshwayo, dethroned Zolisa Batyi via a 10th round stoppage in front of a big crowd that was behind the defending champion from Mdantsane.
“In my recollection of facts, Lindelani is the first boxer who is still training in KwaZulu-Natal to win a title in East London,” said elated Vilakazi yesterday.
“There is no coming back from Orient Theatre; it's a slaughterhouse. Local boxers from East London enjoy big support back home and that weighs heavily against visiting boxers.
“The noise is so much that it scares the hell out of an outsider, but Lindelani applied nerves of steel and listened to what he was being told to do by his team. That is why we pay tribute to his team for a wonderful job that makes us as KZN proud.”
He added that Sibisi's promoter, Hlula Dladla, also deserved credit for accompanying his charge to East London. Dladla also owns the Sibongle Boxing Gym where Sibisi is trained by Nathi Hlatshwayo.
“As the KZN province, we want to collect as many belts as possible,” he said of the province, which has seven national champions. They are Sibisi, Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (cruiserweight), Phikelelani 'Stinger” Khumalo (middleweight), Nkosingiphile “Bhodlela” Sibisi (flyweight), Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane (super middleweight), Wendy Gcado (middleweight) and Nomusa “The Boss” Ngema (junior-featherweight).
Vilakazi's charge, Sechaba “Simply the Best” Zuma, will challenge national junior-bantamweight holder Lwando Mgabi in Dladla's tournament at the Estcourt Town Hall in KZN on June 7.
Mgabi is from Duncan Village near East London. Trained by Sizwe “Bhubesi” Mthembu, Zuma is the No 1 contender for Mgabi's belt.
“He's going to take it away from Mgabi,” said Vilakazi, who pleaded with the corporate world to invest in boxing. “That will help us in making sure that our champions defend their titles here at home.”
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi heaps praises on Sibisi after winning SA featherweight champion
'As KZN, we want to collect as many belts as possible'
Image: Mark Andrews
SowetanLIVE
