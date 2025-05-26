Sibisi crushes Batyi to win SA featherweight belt 'for KZN'

“I want to thank Kay B Promotions for the opportunity; I had offers, internationally, but I opted for this one because my province wanted the title. Preparations were very good; I worked with many coaches, so there was no way I would lose.”
Image: Mark Andrews
Lindelani Sibisi triumphed in East London yesterday and went home to KwaZulu-Natal with the SA featherweight boxing title after beating Zolisa Batyi at the new-look Orient Theatre.
Sibisi from Dundee had only his team backing him up against the defending champion, who enjoyed a home-crowd advantage.
But Sibisi was not threatened by the noise from Batyi’s fans, and instead pummelled Batyi into submission, forcing referee Alen Matakane to rescue the visibly vanquished former champ after 2:38 secs into round 10.
Sibisi dedicated the belt to his province.
“KwaZulu-Natal needs this belt, so I won it for my province,” said the champ, whose brother, Nkosingiphile, holds the national flyweight boxing belt.
