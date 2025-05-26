Boxing

Sibisi crushes Batyi to win SA featherweight belt 'for KZN'

26 May 2025 - 11:13
Lindelani Sibisi and Zolisa Batyi throwing hands at Orient Theatre
Image: Mark Andrews

Lindelani Sibisi triumphed in East London yesterday and went home to KwaZulu-Natal with the SA featherweight boxing title after beating Zolisa Batyi at the new-look Orient Theatre.

Sibisi from Dundee had only his team backing him up against the defending champion, who enjoyed a home-crowd advantage.

But Sibisi was not threatened by the noise from Batyi’s fans, and instead pummelled Batyi into submission, forcing referee Alen Matakane to rescue the visibly vanquished former champ after 2:38 secs into round 10.

Sibisi dedicated the belt to his province.

“KwaZulu-Natal needs this belt, so I won it for my province,” said the champ, whose brother, Nkosingiphile, holds the national flyweight boxing belt.

“I want to thank Kay B Promotions for the opportunity; I had offers, internationally, but I opted for this one because my province wanted the title. Preparations were very good; I worked with many coaches, so there was no way I would lose.”

Batyi from Mdantsane already owns a featherweight championship belt, after successfully defending it in four previous bouts.

Yesterdays bout headlined Kay B Promotions Royal Series event. It was Batyi’s second defence under Mzi Booi, whose event was supposed to have been headlined by Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sipho Mahlangu for the vacant SA junior welterweight belt.

But the No 2 contender, Sibusiso Zingange, protested that based on his top rating — one spot below Mboyiya — he should be the one fighting Mboyiya and not Mahlangu, who is rated No 8.

The bout was eventually called off, and Mboyiya will now face Zingange in July for the belt vacated by Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi.

Mboyiya already boasts a win over Zingange, and the Duncan Village boxer made it clear that nothing will change.

“I will beat him in July,” he said straight up yesterdays.

SowetanLIVE

