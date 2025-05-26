Boxing

Nqothole easily disposes of Filipino foe in action-packed tourney at Carnival City

SA boxers excel in IBF-sanctioned bouts

26 May 2025 - 08:50
Sikho Nqothole during his international fight against Reymark Alicaba of the Phillipines on Saturday night at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Andile De Vesse @boxing5.promotion

The international boxing, staged by Boxing 5 at Carnival City on Saturday night, was probably what the doctor had ordered for the return of elite boxing at the Big Top Arena after a six-year lull.

All the bouts on Larry Wainstein's "Back to the City" card were impressive, and fans, ignoring the chilly conditions, came out in big numbers. They were not disappointed as the boxing action inside the arena was hot. Five SA fighters – Ishmaeel Kadri, Frank Sotomela, Theo Nxayiphi, Lucky Monyebane and Katlego Khanyisa – were involved in three IBF-sanctioned contests.

Winners will get rated by the New Jersey, US-based sanctioning boxing body.

Competition evoked emotions of the good old days when Carnival City in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, used to host super fights.

One such bout was in 2011 when Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge made history after winning the IBF welterweight belt. The Mdantsane boxer became the first female African to win a credible world boxing title.

On Saturday, Tenge's homeboy, Nxayiphi of the All Winners Boxing Gym, was unsuccess in his bid to win the IBF Africa flyweight belt against Sotomela.

Though originally from Mthatha, the Joburg-based Sotomela, deservedly won a lop-sided points decision. Scores were 96-92; 96-91 and 97-90.

“Thank God for making this happen and a big thank you to the fans; we are nothing without you guys,” said the champ, whose corner was manned by Shannon Strydom, Nathan and Bernie Pailman.

In the co-main event, if Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole were a number, he would be a perfect 10 for his splendid display of the sweet science throughout 10 rounds against Reymark Alicaba from the Philippines

Nqothole's punches were flowing like a wine out of the bottle. His defence was tight and he moved around nicely like a ballerina dancer. With sharp eyesight, Nqothole successfully avoided being hit in what became a one-sided affair. There were no knockdowns. 

Nqothole, also from Mthatha and based in Joburg, won the junior-bantamweight contest easily. Scores were 100-90 (twice) and 110-91.

“It's not easy to be inside the ring, but God made it easy for me to control the fight,” he said.

Then in the main contest, Khanyisa emerged victorious after a one-sided 10 rounds against Monyebane to win the IBF Africa junior-lightweight belt.

Khanyisa's high work rate was too much for Monyebane. With young trainer Lucky Mokoena in the corner, Khanyisa won the contest by a deserved lopsided points decision. The scores were 100-90 (twice) and 100-91.

Yhoo, it's been hard; we worked so hard for this, thanks to Boxing 5 for putting me on the pedestal,” said the newly crowned champion from Tembisa.

Kadri, who won the IBF Youth featherweight belt by a fifth-round stoppage of Namibian Lineekela Nghifindaka, said: “I prayed for this.”

That was his fourth short-route win in 10 victories.

Other results:

Lerato Dlamini beat Sukpasried Ponphitak from Thailand KO 7

Joshua Feldman beat Siphiwe Ntombela points six rounds

SowetanLIVE

