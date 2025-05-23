Joy as Carnival City hosts boxing again

The line-up in Saturday night's “Back to the City” boxing extravaganza has the potential to evoke emotions of the good old days when Carnival City's Big Top Arena hosted the most memorable matches.
For his last fight in 2002, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala was carried into the ring sitting on a throne, with his No 1 fan, Nelson Mandela, at the ring side. Matlala retained his WBU belt and gave it to Mandela as a present, which was a sign of appreciation for his attendance.
That is where the supposed washed-up Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela won the WBC super middleweight belt.
That casino opened its doors for promoter Rodney Berman in 2000. A year later, Berman staged what he called “Thunder in Africa” – a heavyweight world championship fight between Lennox Lewis and Hasim Rahman.
Promoter Larry Wainstein's Boxing 5 will stage “Back to the City” three-IBF championship event at that venue tomorrow evening. His card comprises a crop of young fighters who are rated highly in their weight divisions.
Top contenders for the junior-lightweight SA title – Lucky Monyebane and Katlego Khanyisa – will battle it out for the vacant IBF Africa belt in the main attraction.
Monyebane is rated No 1 by Boxing SA’s ratings committee, while Khanyisa sits at No 2. Others are Ishmaeel Kadri, Frank Sotomela, Lerato Dlamini, Sikho Nqothole and Joshua Feldman who have been matched against credible opponents.
Wainstein's colleague, trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, said they are excited about taking boxing back to Carnival City.
“That venue has got great South African boxing history,” he said yesterday. “Boxing 5 has put together great local matchups and they are competitive; we are bringing boxing back to the fans and we are looking for a great evening of non-stop action; we are also looking forward to good support.”
Kadri will take on Namibian Lineekela Nghifindaka for the vacant IBF youth belt, while Sotomela and Theo Nxayiphi will fight for the IBF Africa flyweight title.
Dlamini will welcome Sukpasried Ponphitak from Thailand over 10 rounds in the featherweight class, and WBO global junior-bantamweight titlist, Nqothole, will be exchanging leather with Reymark Alicaba from the Philippines in a non-title 10-round bout.
Junior-middleweight prospect Feldman, who is undefeated after six fights, should be too fresh and strong for Siphiwe Ntombela, whose record of 11 losses and four wins has earned him the journeyman tag.
Action will begin at 7pm.
Joy as Carnival City hosts boxing again
'That venue has great South African boxing history'
Image: Sydney Seshibidi
