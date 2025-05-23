Boxing manager Siya Zingelwa has accepted a three-month suspension issued by Boxing SA for his role in facilitating a boxing bout for his charge, SA super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem.
I'm sorry, says suspended boxing manager Siya Zingelwa
Zingelwa 'fully' accepts three-month suspension of his licence for his role in wrongfully facilitating a bout for SA super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem
Boxing manager Siya Zingelwa has accepted a three-month suspension issued by Boxing SA for his role in facilitating a boxing bout for his charge, SA super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem.
The bout took place in Tanzania on December 26 last year without Zingelwa securing prior requisite authorisation from the regulator.
“The Predator”, as 24-year-old Wellem is known, lost that boxing match on points to Frank Shagembe Katwila.
Wellem is trained by retired SA bantamweight boxing champion Phumzile Matyhila.
Zingelwa says his suspension ends in July.
“This was a regrettable deviation from the standards and expectations required of a licensed official under SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 and its accompanying regulations,” wrote Zingelwa of Royal Talent Management.
“I fully accept the disciplinary measures issued by Boxing SA, which include the suspension of my manager’s licence for the period May-July 2025, compulsory participation in regulatory training and the issuance of this public apology.
“To the leadership of Boxing SA, I express my profound regret for the lapse in compliance and the reputational burden this matter may have caused.
“I further extend my apology to the community, industry, colleagues and the loyal supporters of SA boxing who rightly expected the highest level of professionalism and accountability from licence holders.”
Zingelwa — who played a big role in the career of former double IBF junior-flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, added:
“I wish to explicitly, distance myself and the Royal Talent management from any involvement, direct and indirect, in the upcoming bout involving Mr Asemahle Wellem, scheduled to take place in Tanzania this weekend.”
Zingelwa will be in action against Nigerian Idowu Rasheed in a light-heavyweight bout in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.
“I have no association with the planning, sanctioning, or promotion of this bout,” explained Zingelwa.
“In line with professional transparency and ethical practice, I communicated this position in writing to the office of Boxing SA before the matter became public to avoid any misconceptions or misattributed responsibility.”
He said this incident has served as a critical reminder of the importance of regulatory diligence, ethical conduct and institutional co-operation.
“I am committed to pursuing the principles that govern our sport,” he said. “I remain dedicated to supporting the growth and integrity of boxing in SA and to re-establishing the trust placed in me by my peers, the regulatory authority and the public.”
