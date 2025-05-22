Mboyiya is rated No 1 for the vacant SA junior welterweight boxing belt, seven spots above Mahlangu.
It was a must-win fight for Mboyiya because defeat would have seen him forfeit his top rating, and also the chance of fighting for the vacant title.
The tournament is going ahead, nonetheless, and Booi confirmed that the two boxers who signed contracts will be compensated as per the fight agreement.
The sanctioning committee, according to chairman Irvin Buhlalu, provisionally sanctioned the proposed 12-rounder in March on condition that Booi needed to submit a step aside letter from contender No 2, Sibusiso Zingange, confirming in writing that he agreed to allow Mboyiya and Mahlangu to fight for the vacant national junior welterweight belt.
However, the time limit for that to take place passed, but the committee did not take the required action.
All looked well and good until Zingange’s manager, Vus’Umuzi Malinga, questioned the process of sidelining his charge, who, with his No 2 rating, qualifies to oppose Mboyiya for the vacant title.
The BSA sanctioning committee ruled on Tuesday that “if the step aside letter is not available, the fight on Sunday cannot go ahead as a title fight”.
It was later downgraded to a non-title 10-rounder until Booi announced yesterday that it would no longer happen.
SowetanLIVE
BSA deals heavy blow to Mboyiya-Mahlangu bout
Non-title fight now officially cancelled
Image: Daily Dispatch/MICHAEL PINYANA
The gross incompetence and indecisiveness of Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee has dealt a devastating black eye to a much-anticipated bout between two top local fighters.
The BSA’s 11th-hour ruling for a fight it previously sanctioned in March has now forced it to be cancelled. Aphiwe “Baby Face” Mboyiya and Sipho “Wonderboy” Mahlangu were set to clash on Sunday at the Orient Theatre in East London.
The fight had been touted since March as the main bout of the tournament, but promoter Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotions confirmed yesterday that it would no longer take place.
“On consultation, it became clear that Mboyiya cannot take the risk of [sacrificing] his mandatory position for a non-title fight,” Booi said.
Mboyiya is rated No 1 for the vacant SA junior welterweight boxing belt, seven spots above Mahlangu.
It was a must-win fight for Mboyiya because defeat would have seen him forfeit his top rating, and also the chance of fighting for the vacant title.
The tournament is going ahead, nonetheless, and Booi confirmed that the two boxers who signed contracts will be compensated as per the fight agreement.
The sanctioning committee, according to chairman Irvin Buhlalu, provisionally sanctioned the proposed 12-rounder in March on condition that Booi needed to submit a step aside letter from contender No 2, Sibusiso Zingange, confirming in writing that he agreed to allow Mboyiya and Mahlangu to fight for the vacant national junior welterweight belt.
However, the time limit for that to take place passed, but the committee did not take the required action.
All looked well and good until Zingange’s manager, Vus’Umuzi Malinga, questioned the process of sidelining his charge, who, with his No 2 rating, qualifies to oppose Mboyiya for the vacant title.
The BSA sanctioning committee ruled on Tuesday that “if the step aside letter is not available, the fight on Sunday cannot go ahead as a title fight”.
It was later downgraded to a non-title 10-rounder until Booi announced yesterday that it would no longer happen.
SowetanLIVE
Mboyiya vs Mahlangu bout sanctioned as non-title fight
Zingange to meet Mboyiya, Mahlangu for SA junior welterweight title
Mahlangu, Mboyiya to slug it out for vacant SA junior-welterweight title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos