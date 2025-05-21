Mboyiya vs Mahlangu bout sanctioned as non-title fight

Regulation 11 (9) states that: “The winner of a vacant SA title earns a mandatory defence against the next highest rated boxer in BSA's ratings list in the same weight division.”
Booi was unable to get the step aside letter from Zingange's management. That bout – the main event in Booi's tournament – has now been sanctioned as a non-title fight. This decision has huge financial implications for Booi.
Vusi Malinga says instead of Booi negotiating with them, BSA COO Ntlanganiso bullied them to write the letter, which Malinga refused to write.
“This was a simple matter to resolve; Booi should have negotiated with us and not Mandla, disrespecting us when we are fighting for what is right for the boxer,” said Malinga.
“I was going to write to the minister of sport [Gayton McKenzie] about this matter, but acting CEO [Tsholofelo Lejaka] provided us the platform to put our case on the table because he had not heard our side of the story.”
The tournament was planned for April 27 at Orient Theatre, but renovations at the East London venue forced Booi to postpone it to May 25.
Booi wanted Mboyiya and Zingange to headline his tournament. Malinga said Booi's offer was too low.
“We wanted the fight, but we asked him to better his offer and he would not,” said Malinga, whose charge accepted a non-title fight which he won against Talent Baloyi on March 15.
Malinga said that when Booi postponed his tournament to May 25, he should have contacted them first because of Zingange's position in the ratings.
Other contenders Tshifhiwa Munyai, Gift Bholo, Sanele Msimanga, Chumani Thunzi and Xolani Mgidi did not qualify because of the losses in their last fights. Attempts to get a comment from Booi were unsuccessful.
Either Boxing SA's sanctioning committee is being coerced into making wrong decisions regarding executing its duties or they are just out of their depth.
The committee, appointed by Mandla Ntlanganiso in March last year, features two former Olympians – Irvin Buhlalu and Hawk Makepula – who later became successful in the professional ranks.
The third member, Droeks Malan, can be forgiven because he is an estate agent.
They sanctioned a proposed bout for the vacant SA junior-welterweight title between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sipho Mahlangu when it did not fully comply. It is supposed to take place at the Orient Theatre on Sunday.
Committee chair Buhlalu, who was reluctant to talk about this matter, said they sanctioned the bout provisionally, meaning there was something promoter Mzi Booi still had to sort out before they issued a full sanctioning.
Asked what was missing, Buhlalu said a step-aside letter from contender No 2 (Sibusiso Zingange) which empowered the committee to allow the fight to go ahead. That letter would have a condition that Mboyiya and No 8 contender (Mahlangu) commit that the winner will defend against Zingange within 90 days.
Regulation 11 (9) states that: “The winner of a vacant SA title earns a mandatory defence against the next highest rated boxer in BSA's ratings list in the same weight division.”
Booi was unable to get the step aside letter from Zingange's management. That bout – the main event in Booi's tournament – has now been sanctioned as a non-title fight. This decision has huge financial implications for Booi.
Vusi Malinga says instead of Booi negotiating with them, BSA COO Ntlanganiso bullied them to write the letter, which Malinga refused to write.
“This was a simple matter to resolve; Booi should have negotiated with us and not Mandla, disrespecting us when we are fighting for what is right for the boxer,” said Malinga.
“I was going to write to the minister of sport [Gayton McKenzie] about this matter, but acting CEO [Tsholofelo Lejaka] provided us the platform to put our case on the table because he had not heard our side of the story.”
The tournament was planned for April 27 at Orient Theatre, but renovations at the East London venue forced Booi to postpone it to May 25.
Booi wanted Mboyiya and Zingange to headline his tournament. Malinga said Booi's offer was too low.
“We wanted the fight, but we asked him to better his offer and he would not,” said Malinga, whose charge accepted a non-title fight which he won against Talent Baloyi on March 15.
Malinga said that when Booi postponed his tournament to May 25, he should have contacted them first because of Zingange's position in the ratings.
Other contenders Tshifhiwa Munyai, Gift Bholo, Sanele Msimanga, Chumani Thunzi and Xolani Mgidi did not qualify because of the losses in their last fights. Attempts to get a comment from Booi were unsuccessful.
